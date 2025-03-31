Colts Revealed to Be Among Teams Focused On TE Tyler Warren
It's no secret that tight end is the most glaring need on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.
They had one of the least statistically productive tight end rooms in the NFL in 2024, and its top two players -- Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson -- are out the door through free agency.
As a result, mock drafts across the internet have consistently mocked Penn State's Tyler Warren to the Colts in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 14th overall pick for months. The pairing makes all the sense in the world, but there is actually legitimate smoke there as well.
According to NFL Draft insider Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Colts are among a handful of teams poised to work out Warren in the coming weeks ahead of the draft.
"The tight end is focusing on a handful of teams and will showcase his talents for them before the draft," Pauline wrote. "The New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts were three of the teams named. Since then, I've been told the New Orleans Saints and both LA teams have seemingly joined the mix."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts not only don't have qualified starters at tight end -- Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory are the top returning players -- but they're in a position to have to support their quarterback as much as possible in 2025, whether that's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.
Giving the QB (and the offense) a tight end with sure hands, who can make plays after the catch, and who can also block on the line and out on the run would be an invaluable asset to any team, but particularly the Colts.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.