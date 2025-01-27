Colts Draft: 5 Players to Watch This Week at Senior Bowl
NFL Draft season is officially underway.
This week, the NFL world briefly shifts its focus to Mobile, Ala. and the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. Players from across the country and from all different levels of collegiate football will come together to showcase their talents in front of all 32 teams in hopes of catching their eye ahead of this spring's draft.
The Indianapolis Colts believe heavily in the value of the Senior Bowl, as they have routinely drafted multiple players from the event each year in Chris Ballard's tenure as general manager.
The Colts have also become very well represented in recent years on the coaching staffs of the two teams during Senior Bowl week. This year is no different, as Senior Assistant Defensive Line Coach Matt Raich will be the American Team defensive coordinator. He will have with him Colts Defensive Quality Control Coach Brent Jackson coaching the American defensive backs while Colts Dungy Defensive Coaching Fellow Kalon Humphries coaches the American edge defenders. Colts Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Watt will also coach in the Senior Bowl for a second consecutive year, this time leading the National Team tight ends.
Practices will be this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the game coming on Saturday. Colts fans will want to keep an eye on these five players in particular throughout the week.
QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Dart is a common namedrop among Colts fans who'd like to see the team grab a quarterback in the middle rounds to compete with Anthony Richardson. Dart's summary is similar to numerous other quarterbacks in recent years who were boom or bust players: Dart has great arm talent with the ability to make special off-script plays, but working through reads and throwing with ideal timing and anticipation are a work in progress.
DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen would be a potential slam dunk for the Colts' defensive front under new coordinator Lou Anarumo. Nolen's play strength is excellent, which he blends with plenty of speed and quickness. The Colts would have time to develop Nolen's pass rush plan and work out the intricacies of how to attack NFL offensive linemen while he rotates behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.
CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
Thomas could provide the Colts with what they hoped to get from JuJu Brents. Thomas has terrific size at 6'2", 194 and matches it with physicality and man coverage skills. However, when he's beaten on a route, how does he recover? The one-on-one drills will be huge for Thomas, either good or bad.
LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
Knight is a slightly bigger version (6'1", 248) of current Colts MIKE linebacker Zaire Franklin (6'0", 235), but Knight is also a bit more explosive with better instincts in coverage. Some of the bigger questions about Knight will be spotlighted in one-on-one drills where defenders are tasked with disengaging from blocks.
TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
There are no questions about Fannin as a pass-catching playmaker. At 6'3", 231, he's got the athletic size to be a mismatch move tight end, but how much ceiling is left as a blocker? The Colts need a tight end who can make plays in the passing game regardless, but being a poor blocker against NFL talent will cap how much a player like Fannin can be used. Blocking drills will be big for him in Mobile. Luckily, Watt will be Fannin's position coach this week and will be able to get much more intel.
