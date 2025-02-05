Could Colts Draft Another Anthony Richardson Type to Develop?
It was easy to see why the Indianapolis Colts were drawn to Anthony Richardson as their potential franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Richardson measured in at 6'4", 244 and tested like a superhuman at the Scouting Combine, and after starting just 13 games at Florida, he was essentially all future projection. The optimistic side of the crystal ball showed a Cam Newton-style player who gave the Colts the type of cheat-code quarterback that could compete with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen in the AFC. However, the reality for the Colts so far through Richardson's first two years is still a mystery, with much of the real data leading to concern.
Despite having the best blend of size and athleticism of those he shares the field with, Richardson has missed 17 games due to a concussion and shoulder, oblique, and back injuries. He was also benched for two starts in 2024 due to preparation and performance issues, leading to him missing 19 out of his first 34 possible games. Richardson's 47.7% completion percentage in 2024 was the worst in the league and the history of the Colts franchise for a single season.
Richardson is still the favorite the be the Colts' starting quarterback initially in 2025, but the smart money indicates the ice is getting thinner before the Colts have to start looking in a different direction.
One option they could pursue this offseason is to draft a quarterback who the team feels needs a little time to develop, and, if the Colts decide after 2025 that Richardson isn't the guy, then they could move to this other player. If the Colts would like another shot at the board on a Richardson-type player who can affect the game both as a runner and passer, then Alabama's Jalen Milroe is an enticing option.
At 6'1", 220, Milroe isn't as big as Richardson but still has great size as a mobile quarterback, having amassed over 1,500 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground. Also, where Richardson only had 13 collegiate starts, Milroe had 27. Richardson completed just 54.7% of his passes and totaled 36 touchdowns vs. 28 turnovers for the Gators, whereas Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes and had 78 touchdowns to 30 turnovers.
Milroe isn't a perfect player by any means, hence the reason for him likely needing a season to acclimate to the NFL. His biggest issue is his inconsistency as a passer, but he already has the right mentality to make himself better.
"It's all about, how can I get better each and every day that I have the opportunity to play football," Milroe told reporters recently at the Senior Bowl. "And so, during this process, what's important is how can you be better today than you were yesterday? The work that you put in today is not for today; it's for tomorrow. The work you put in yesterday was for today. So, each and every day that I have the opportunity to get better, it's time to do so."
Milroe credited a couple of people he crossed paths with at Alabama for helping shape his approach: former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterback Bryce Young, whom Milroe backed up in 2021 and 2022. Young won a Heisman Trophy while at Alabama and was the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2023. Rees is now the OC for the Cleveland Browns.
When it comes to what the Colts do at quarterback this offseason, there are really no wrong answers other than doing nothing at all. Richardson needs serious competition behind him as soon as next season, but the Colts could also get ahead of their need at quarterback if that does become their reality next offseason by drafting a developmental player such as Milroe.
So, while the next several months for Milroe will undoubtedly be a whirlwind between the Combine, workouts, and meetings with other teams, and then ultimately the draft and what follows, he will be working on his craft:
"There's no shot clock, that's what's unique about the offseason. No shot clock. So you can work on so many unique things that you can build your craft on and gear your mindset towards, 'Alright, whatever your weaknesses is, turn into a strength. Whatever your strengths are, making even stronger.'"
