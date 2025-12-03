Despite the Indianapolis Colts falling in three of their last four games to fall to 8-4, there should be plenty of optimism for the last five games of 2025.

This was reflected perfectly in an update of the Pro Bowl votes as of 11 am EST on December 1st, 2025, organized by position.

Here’s the top 10 vote-getters by position as of 11 a.m. ET today. pic.twitter.com/hJ2lXyntbE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2025

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ranks fourth in overall Pro Bowl votes, regardless of position. He only trails Micah Parsons, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Drake Maye.

However, Taylor, as well as six other Colts, are already in Pro Bowl contention heading into Week 14.

This piece will briefly detail each name, with rank and why they deserve it.

Running Back | Jonathan Taylor (1st)

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is introduced before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

To absolutely nobody's surprise, Taylor is the top voted running back in the NFL. Through 12 games, he looks unstoppable with 1,282 rushing yards, 77 first downs (65 rushing), 17 all-purpose scores, and five games of over 100 yards rushing.

Taylor looks every bit of his 2021 self when he earned an All-Pro and was the heartbeat of Indy's offense. However, recent weeks have seen teams slow him down. Luckily, he's so talented that the bounce back game is coming any time.

Offensive Guard | Quenton Nelson (2nd)

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Yet again, to nobody's surprise, Quenton Nelson is one of the top names for Pro Bowl voting at the guard position. Nelson's 85.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade is second among all guards, trailing Quinn Meinertz of the Denver Broncos (86.9).

Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson are leading the AFC in Pro Bowl votes at RB and OG.



JT is also fourth overall across the entire league. Indy stars are showing out. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/GUKvMxfFkF — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) December 2, 2025

Nelson has an incredible seven Pro Bowls in seven seasons, including five All-Pros (three First-Team). Nelson is the most important player on Indy's O-Line, and if the Colts can help it, he'll retire in the Circle City.

Tight End | Tyler Warren (2nd)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (87) warms up Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Warren was taken by the Colts with the 14th-overall pick this year to solve their massive tight end issues from 2024. In short, Warren has been absolutely incredible. Instead of looking like a rookie, he's had the vibe of a 10-year veteran who's played at the highest level.

Warren has 58 catches for an impressive 684 receiving yards and five all-purpose touchdowns (four receiving). He has solved any problems the Colts have at tight end now, and for the future. If he nabs a Pro Bowl, it will encapsulate an electric rookie year from a superstar in the making.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Quarterback | Daniel Jones (6th)

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) yells at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

One of the feel-good stories of 2025, quarterback Daniel Jones has come a long way with the Indianapolis Colts after nearly career-destroying years with the New York Giants. After six years of mediocrity and struggles, Jones finally found his footing with the Colts.

Jones has put up solid metrics. Through 12 games, he's tallied 3,041 passing yards, 24 all-purpose touchdowns (19 passing), and a 67.9 completion percentage. Jones is playing with a fractured fibula but can recover on the fly. He'll look to finish his breakout year strong.

Free Safety | Camryn Bynum (7th)

Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since getting signed with cornerback Charvarius Ward during the 2025 offseason, free safety Cam Bynum has helped solidify the defensive backfield for the Colts. Bynum already has three interceptions, tying his career high.

Bynum isn't just fantastic as a pure free safety, but his energy is something to behold, performing the most ridiculous celebrations possible to infuse the crowd and teammates with joy. Bynum is a welcome addition and pairs well with another talent in the safety realm.

Cam Bynum continues to have the best celebrations in football



pic.twitter.com/YPlRcwzPpv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 14, 2025

Strong Safety | Nick Cross (8th)

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during warmups prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It took a bit, but the Colts' patience with the development of young strong safety Nick Cross has paid off in spades. Heading into a massive contract year, Cross looks excellent. Now, his name is being mentioned as a Pro Bowler at just 24 years old.

Cross is mostly a run defender, but can essentially serve Indy's defense as everything, indicated by his 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and four tackles for loss this year. Cross is a great player, but the Colts can't pay everyone. We'll see what happens with him when the offseason hits.

Defensive Tackle | DeForest Buckner (9th)

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has only played in nine games after sustaining a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve, but he still hits the ninth-overall slot in Pro Bowl voting. This is a microcosm of Buckner's elite status in the league.

Buckner still ranks third in the NFL per Pro Football Focus in QB hits, with 11. He's also put up 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks. The hope for Indy is that Buckner can return as soon as possible, with the remaining games being so important.

Recommended Articles