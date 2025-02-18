Draft Expert Believes Colts Select Dominant Lineman in First Round
The NFL Combine is upon the league and begins next week. With such a critical time approaching for the Indianapolis Colts, all eyes will be on the prospects that might be able to help the franchise right away or in the future in the NFL draft. Expect Chris Ballard to be as honed in as ever given his job might hinge on what happens in 2025.
NFL.com's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah released his newest mock covering the first round of the event and all 32 selections. For the Colts at number 14, it's an interesting pick, to say the least.
Jeremiah has the Colts going to the route of the offensive line with Missouri's Armand Membou.
Membou has the tools to play right tackle, and he would be a plug-and-play starter at right guard for the Colts.- Daniel Jeremiah | NFL.com
Many believe that cornerback and tight end are the most pressing positions for Indianapolis. In this case, Jeremiah has highly-touted prospect Tyler Warren heading to the New York Jets at number seven.
However, the pick for Membou when Indy has options at safety and cornerback is curious. Membou was a stalwart as Mizzou in 2024 though, posting excellent Pro Football Focus blocking grades of 90.4 overall, 87.6 run-blocking, and 85.5 pass-blocking.
Jeremiah's prediction here for Membou to the Colts means the team plans to move on from veteran mainstay Braden Smith.
Smith is a great player but has had issues with being available. He's missed a total of 22 games since 2020 and was consistently on the injury report with various setbacks during the 2024 season, which resulted in him playing only 12 of 17 games.
However, the Colts traded up for Matt Goncalves who filled in admirably for 333 snaps at right tackle in relief of Smith. Goncalves wasn't electric but worked through struggles that every rookie lineman faces.
If the Colts draft Membou in the first round it signals two things: Smith's future is likely over or soon to be, and they feel Goncalves is either a backup swing tackle or needs competition.
The first round of the NFL draft is always exciting since anything can happen. The belief is that if Warren is available he will be the selection for Indianapolis with how awful their receiving production was from the tight ends.
However, Anthony Richardson can't operate and improve in year three without having protection. We'll see what Ballard decides to do in a draft that will shape how Indianapolis moves as a team.
