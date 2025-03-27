Colts On Hand for Star-Studded Ohio State Pro Day
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and have about 15 players with a chance to be drafted next month, so it's safe to say the eyes of the NFL world were on Columbus, OH on Wednesday for the Buckeyes' pro day.
The Indianapolis Colts were among the 141 expected NFL personnel in attendance, sending Director of College Scouting Matt Terpening and Midwest Area Scout Mike Lacy. Terpening is one of the higher ups in the Colts' scouting department, so it's notable that he was in attendance.
Horseshoe Huddle was also on hand for the event, so let's get into how it went.
Will Howard, TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka Show Out in Field Work
Quarterback Will Howard, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka took the field together one final time on Wednesday, and they put on a show during the final session of field workouts. Howard delivered the ball with zip and accuracy, and while the timing of his deep fall fluctuated, he threw some absolute gems downfield. Some of his best throws of the day came on the move, in particular, a couple of deep would-be touchdowns as he rolled left and threw across his body.
Egbuka was on the receiving end of some of the deep connections, but the ease and fluidity at which he moved after the catch on short and intermediate passes was notable. There is no wasted movement in his game. Egbuka also had a good day of testing, running a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash and notching a 38" vertical.
Henderson looked as advertised during running back drills, moving through the obstacles with ease, but he caught the ball very well during field work with Howard, especially connecting on a couple of deep balls.
Running back Quinshon Judkins was in attendance as well but only took part in the bench press, putting up 24 reps.
Easy to Fall for Josh Simmons, Donovan Jackson
Offensive tackle Josh Simmons is recovering from a season-ending patellar injury, so he obviously was not a full participant, but he did get on the field for a brief workout and looked good doing it. He also put up an impressive 34 bench press reps.
Fellow lineman Donovan Jackson -- a 2.5-year starter at left guard before taking over for Simmons at left tackle when he got injured -- had a great day as well. He began by putting up 32 reps on the bench and then looked smooth and agile during his field workout.
Defensive Linemen Look the Part
Ohio State's defensive line was incredibly deep this year, with talent like defensive tackles Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams and ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer performing on Wednesday. Hamilton was best in show on the day, putting up a team-high 35 bench reps and also running 4.95 at 299 pounds. He's got a solid frame and glided through drills.
Williams was unfortunately injured at the end of his 40-yard dash, hitting the turf just before crossing the finish line. He grabbed at his left leg and was helped by trainers off to the side. He later posted on X that he was okay and that it was just a cramp.
Tuimoloau and Sawyer had solid performances, moving through dummy drills with plenty of burst.
Defenders Stand Out in Position Workouts
Safety Lathan Ransom is the most heralded prospect of the Buckeyes' back seven, and he looked decent in limited action on Wednesday. He ran a 4.53 in the 40, although he looked even faster (I clocked him at 4.39 from my odd angle in the corner of the field, for what it's worth). Ransom did not participate in the field workout.
Linebacker Cody Simon was the lone 2025 linebacker of his group, and he had a solid performance. He moved quickly and fluidly in his drills and caught the ball well with the exception of a drop. He ran a 4.59 in the 40.
Without Ransom doing the DB drills, it was up to cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock to put on a show, and they did a decent job. They showed their range and deep speed and tracked the ball well. Hancock, in particular, did well in the testing, reaching teams bests in the 40 (4.42) and vertical (41.5").
