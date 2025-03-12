Colts' Draft Order Set, Compensatory Picks Finalized
With the 2025 NFL draft sitting under seven weeks away, it's time for the Indianapolis Colts to solidify their big board. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has been active during the first few days of free agency, making it his job to fill any remaining roster gaps during the draft.
The Colts have held on to each of their seven picks for the corresponding seven rounds in this year's draft. Indy will have plenty of chances to improve the roster and it all starts with the 14th overall selection in the first round.
Unfortunately for the Colts, seven picks is all they'll have. The NFL has not awarded Indy any compensatory picks for the 2025 draft.
Compensatory picks are rewarded based on the results of the previous year's free agency window. Basically, if a team loses a lot of qualifying free agents, they'll be rewarded picks for the following year's draft depending on how many qualifying free agents they sign themselves.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Last year, the Colts hardly made any moves in free agency. Even so, the team wasn't rewarded any picks because they hardly lost any, either.
In 2024, the Colts lost running back Zack Moss, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, quarterback Gardner Minshew, and defensive end Jake Martin. They signed quarterback Joe Flacco and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.
It's fair to see how those players evened out. Although the Colts technically lost more, the contract values on each side were about the same. At the end of the day, Indy will go into the draft with seven picks ready to be used on top talents.
Indy's final draft order will be: 14th overall (Round 1), 45th overall (Round 2), 81st overall (Round 3), 116th overall (Round 4), 152nd overall (Round 5), 191st overall (Round 6), and 234th overall (Round 7).
As free agents find their homes, keep an eye on which positions the Colts will still need to improve in the draft.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.