Tyler Warren Etches His Name into Colts History
In this story:
Rookie tight end for the Indianapolis Colts, Tyler Warren, now passes Josh Downs for the all-time franchise record for receptions by a rookie in a season.
Warren caught his 69th pass in the first quarter against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Downs set the record in 2023 when he hauled in 68 receptions from Anthony Richardson Sr. and then Colts QB, Gardner Minshew.
After starting the season as hot as any rookie tight end can, Warren slowed down with the rest of the offense. However, this is understandable given the season-ending Achilles injury to Daniel Jones.
Warren was drafted 14th overall in this year's draft after Indianapolis had a dumpster fire from the tight end position in 2024.
Immediately, the 2024 Mackey Award winner and dominant Penn State weapon was an improvement. In many ways, he was a meteoric upgrade.
Warren can do everything at tight end. Run crisp routes. Obtain valuable yards after catch. Out-muscle defenders blanketing in coverage. Block in the run game. He can even operate as a fullback out of the backfield.
This was made apparent earlier in the season when the Colts traveled to SoFi Stadium to battle the Super Bowl-contending Los Angeles Rams. In that clash, Warren punched in a big-time goal line TD.
This provided proof that Shane Steichen would use Warren in every way possible to make defenses adjust to his skills and open up opportunities for the rest of the offense.
Warren has played like anything but a rookie this year, giving off serious NFL veteran vibes while providing Indianapolis the best tight end play they've had since Jack Doyle.
If Indianapolis can find the right long-term solution at quarterback so that Warren can build up rapport, it can only benefit him as he grows in the pros.
Warren has an incredibly bright future in the NFL if his rookie year is any indication of what's to come with the Colts.
Indianapolis wasn't able to sneak into the playoffs for Warren's debut season, but that's not due to the on-field performance of the dynamic weapon.
Keep an eye on the rest of the game for Warren, as the Colts offense will need all the help it can get to defeat the surging playoff-contending Jaguars.
So far, the Colts have stayed competitive behind the quarterbacking of Philip Rivers and the running of Jonathan Taylor. We'll see if Indy can keep it that way and stay on the path to a massive upset for their final home game of the regular season.
