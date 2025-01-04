Colts Select Dynamic Playmaker in New Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are one game away from turning their attention to the 2025 offseason. Once the final quarter concludes against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the futures of several Indianapolis executives, coaches, and players are suddenly up in the air.
However, the Colts must also address multiple roster needs. The 33rd Team believes Indianapolis should go the way of defense in the 2025 draft by selecting dynamic Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
If Walker is drafted, it almost certainly means that Indy won't re-sign veteran linebacker E.J. Speed. Walker would complement fellow defenders Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies, bringing athleticism, speed, and hustle to the linebacker spot.
In 2024, Walker dazzled with 60 tackles (11 for loss), 6.5 sacks, two passes defended, and fumbles recovered. This performance for Georgia earned Walker to coveted Dick Butkus Award, which is given to college football's most dominant linebacker. He's tallied 89 tackles (19 for loss), and 12.5 sacks through 43 career games for the Bulldogs.
In recent weeks, Indy's defense has fallen off a cliff. This is perhaps none more glaring than against the dreadful New York Giants offense where Gus Bradley's stop troops allowed a season-high 45 points. This embarrassment from the defense also cost Indianapolis any further chances at the postseason.
Adding a player like Walker makes perfect sense. While there are questions about his 'pro-readiness,' the sky is the limit for what he can accomplish given his football IQ, coverage skills, tackling ability, and pass-rushing. If Indianapolis went the way of Walker in the draft, I'd be surprised if many fans are unhappy.
The Colts are at the end of the road for 2024 with a lot of ambiguity forming for the offseason. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and head coach Shane Steichen have much to iron out if the 2025 campaign is to be better than seven or eight victories with no playoffs.
We'll see what happens following the Week 18 bout at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jaguars. There is still plenty left to play for tomorrow afternoon when it comes to job security, pride, and incentives; but this Colts team has the feeling that it will look quite different after this season concludes for The Circle City team.
