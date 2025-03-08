Colts Linked to Eagles Stalwart Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts need to make tough choices on free agents ahead of the 2025 campaign, but the most pressing to get a new deal is right guard Will Fries.
The former Penn State Nittany Lion looked phenomenal in 2024 before succumbing to a leg break that derailed his year to only five games. But, if he can bounce back, he's one of the best guards in football.
However, if another team secures Fries and he leaves Indy a suitable replacement at or near his level must be signed. Enter Philadelphia Eagles guard and Super Bowl champion Mekhi Becton.
In his first year with the Super Bowl champion Eagles, Becton enjoyed a career year, including on RPOs. His 82.6 overall PFF grade on RPOs this past year ranked fifth among qualified guards. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has run the most RPOs in the NFL since he took over in 2023, and that will likely only proliferate next year.- Bradley Locker | Pro Football Focus
Becton is a five-year pro and looked great for Philly in 2024 on 453 run-blocking snaps and had a 75.2 offensive mark per Pro Football Focus. This is the type of consistency the Colts would need if Fries took a walk in free agency.
Becton only has a $10.2 million annual value per Spotrac, and Indianapolis can easily make that happen. The biggest question would be: is Becton an upgrade over Fries?
The short answer is 'no.' Fries has only improved year after year and looks on track to be a Pro Bowl-level player. Not to say Becton can't look great with Tony Sparano Jr. and in Shane Steichen's offense, but the preferable avenue is to re-sign Fries.
Fries' market value is more, at $14.1 million. While it is more expensive, it's only a $3.9 million difference and is worth the payment. Becton is a fit for Indianapolis, sure. But, the Colts need to prioritize Fries and make sure he stays in a Colts uniform.
Chris Ballard is on the hottest of seats in year nine of being the general manager for the Colts. One of the worst things he can do is let Fries go. Becton can always be a fall-back option, but he's not guaranteed to want to go to a mediocre team after winning a Super Bowl.
We'll see what happens with one of the top free agents and if Ballard can keep him in the Circle City.
