Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Loss vs. Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts came into this weekend’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles hoping to build off their win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Unfortunately, the Colts could not pull off the victory in interim head coach Jeff Saturday's home debut, falling to the Eagles 17-16. Although the Colts led the Eagles 13-3 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Indy failed to capitalize on the opportunities afforded to them and let the Eagles back into the game to steal the victory.

On Monday night, Andrew and Drake gave their gut reactions to the Colts' loss to the Eagles. The guys reveal what they feel was the reason for the loss and what this means for the Colts moving forward. Who is to blame for the heartbreaking loss?

Next, Andrew and Drake dive into the performance of the offense and where things went wrong for the Colts. The play of the offensive line, Matt Ryan, and Jonathan Taylor are all discussed, as the Colts only put up 16 points in the loss. The guys also address if the Colts' offense has a chance to improve over the next seven games.

After talking about the offense, the guys switch gears and talk about the defensive side of the ball for the Colts. After holding the Eagles to a season-low 17 points, Andrew and Drake explain how the defense held up their end of the bargain and why they deserve the majority of the credit for keeping the game close.

Finally, the guys give their picks for Colts Player of the Game, with two deserving defenders coming away with the awards.

