Colts, Bears Early Injury Report | Josh Downs, Laiatu Latu Healthy
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) will look to get their first win of 2024 when they defend Lucas Oil Stadium from the visiting Chicago Bears (1-1). With both teams coming off losses, something has to give in what will be an important game for both squads. Now that Friday is underway, let's take a look at the early injury report.
COLTS
Friday
-No players ruled out
Per Shane Steichen, no Colts players are ruled out for the game against the Bears. This is a massive help for both the offense and defense, as wide receiver Josh Downs will make his 2024 debut while rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu avoided a major hip injury. Also, safety Julian Blackmon returned to practice and is on track to play against the Bears with league-leading tackler, Nick Cross, beside him in the secondary.
BEARS (* Indicates Out for Sunday)
Friday
-Did Not Participate | WR Keenan Allen (Heel), *OL Ryan Bates (Shoulder/Elbow), *FB Khari Blasingame (Hand/Knee).
-Limited Participant | WR Rome Odunze (Knee)
-Full Participant | OL Kiran Amegadjie (Quad), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-Rest), DL Zacch Pickens (Groin), DL DeMarcus Walker (Foot)
Chicago has struggled to run the ball this year with D'Andre Swift behind rookie Caleb Williams under center, so the hope for head coach Matt Eberflus is to have both Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze on the field. If the duo can join star D.J. Moore, Indianapolis' secondary might have issues with these receivers minus JuJu Brents.
Where the Colts have been putrid is run defense, sitting at a league-worst 474 rushing yards allowed. However, the Bears have 155 rushing yards on 44 team attempts (3.5 average), meaning if there was a game for Indianapolis to bounce back, it's here. We'll see if Indy's defensive front can answer the call and make a stand to help Anthony Richardson and the Colts notch their first victory of the year.
The final injury report will be released later today.
