Indianapolis Colts | 5 Keys to Defeating Chicago Bears
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a must-win matchup against the Chicago Bears this upcoming Sunday afternoon. Both sides of Indy’s attack must clean up awful fundamentals and consistent mistakes to take their first victory of the 2024 season. With postseason aspirations possibly at stake already for Indianapolis, here are the five keys to getting a win for Shane Steichen’s squad at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Force Caleb Williams to Win the Game
Putting pressure on a rookie QB to handle the majority of offensive responsibilities is what any NFL defense wants to do. For the Colts, it will be about consistent pressure to make Caleb Williams uncomfortable, while maintaining stability in run defense. While it sounds easy, Indianapolis leads the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 474 and has shown little aptitude defensively.
The good news for Indy is the Bears are awful running the football. Currently, Williams leads the team with 59 rushing yards, with running back D’Andre Swift tailing at 48 (2.0 average per carry). While the game against the Green Bay Packers was a ‘gimme’ on paper, Indianapolis has the best opportunity to bounce back against the ground game versus Chicago. If the Colts can stifle the Bears and force Williams to get pass-heavy, it will help them snag a victory and possibly a couple of turnovers (Williams-2 interceptions).
Give Jonathan Taylor 20+ Touches
Against the Packers, it was running back Jonathan Taylor who was the lone bright spot for a near-dead Colts offense. On only 12 rushes, Taylor thrived for 103 rushing yards and had 2 more catches for 32 receiving yards. The decision to not use Taylor is the fourth quarter is a curious one, but Steichen has a chance to reverse this against Chicago.
The Bears have a stout defense but can be exploited in the middle of their defensive interior. This is a game where guards Quenton Nelson and Will Fries must win, and if they do, Taylor will possibly feast. It needs to be with 20+ touches and plenty of interior work to allow Taylor one-cut opportunities against Bears linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds. If Taylor can get in rhythm, it will make life easier on Anthony Richardson and Indy's passing game.
Finally Make a Stand in Run Defense
While the Colts are sitting as the league's worst rush defense, the Bears are near the bottom at running the ball. Chicago possesses the fifth-worst rushing offense in the NFL (77.5 yards per game) and hasn't generated nearly any momentum with their running back Swift. Currently the quarterback Williams leads the Bears in rushing yards with 59 on 10 attempts.
The Colts don't have star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (high ankle sprain-injured reserve), but the Bears also have a putrid offensive line that can be exploited. Backups Taven Bryan, Raekwon Davis, and Adetomiwa Adebawore will collectively fight to disrupt any rhythm from Chicago's lifeless running offense. If the Colts can stifle Swift and the rest of the backfield, more pressure is put on Williams to win the game in his third NFL start, and on the road.
Target Josh Downs in the Passing Game
Colts second-year wideout Josh Downs is set to make his 2024 debut on Sunday after missing the first two contests due to an ankle injury. Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell have, thus far, struggled mightily to help Richardson with intermediate throws and chemistry. Enter Downs.
While Richardson didn't see much of Downs in 2023, the former North Carolina Tarheel still hauled in 68 catches and has crisp route-running to win matchups in coverage quickly. This type of weapon allows Richardson to snap throws fast and develop accuracy, allowing more throws downfield to weapons like Alec Pierce. While Downs might see a snap cap since he's recovering from injury, his presence alone will help a rollercoaster Colts offense get rolling.
Don't Let D.J. Moore Erupt
Bears star pass-catcher D.J. Moore is as explosive an offensive player there is in the league. While Williams' development as a rookie has limited Moore to 11 catches for 89 receiving yards (18 targets), he is still deadly against any secondary, especially one-on-one. Given that Indianapolis doesn't have JuJu Brents, look for Williams to throw Moore's way a lot on Sunday.
Currently averaging 9 targets per game, Moore will also face Kenny Moore II in the slot and cornerbacks like Jaylon Jones and Dallis Flowers outside. Williams has struggled under center, but Moore has made a fantastic career without reliable passers, and the former Trojan might be on his way to being consistent. Indianapolis can't allow Moore to tee off, or the floodgates may open with many injuries to Gus Bradley's schematics.
