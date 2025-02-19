#Colts DL Dayo Odeyingbo (54) had himself a day versus the Steelers.



Odeyingbo finished with 1.5 sacks & 7 pressures on 32 rushes, culminating in a team-high 21.2% pressure rate -- 2nd highest rate in NFL (30+ rushes). He posted a 39% (!!!) pass rush win rate per ESPN Analytics. pic.twitter.com/m3shqNBTHU