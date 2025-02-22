ESPN Has Bold Colts Prediction for Draft and Free Agency
The Indianapolis Colts have no shortage of needs heading into a massive 2025 season. So much depends on a successful year that might need to result in postseason football, or a change might be in order.
As for the bold predictions, those are in spades.
ESPN''s Aaron Schatz believes the Colts will invest in more interior linemen to bolster protection and depth through the draft and free agency.
The Colts need help on their interior offensive line. Quenton Nelson is still one of the league's best guards, but both center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries are free agents in 2025.- Aaron Schatz | ESPN
The Colts will likely let long-time leader and four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly walk in free agency to another suitor. As for Will Fries, the hope for Indianapolis is a re-signing. Fries, in particular, was fantastic and dominant at times during his shortened 2024.
However, with a quarterback investment like Anthony Richardson, you can never have too much protection.
Schatz thinks the Colts get this done in days two and three of the NFL draft.
But the Colts could draft interior linemen on Days 2 and 3 to build up depth at the position. Use three picks on interior linemen, combined with a free agent signing or two, and they're going to find a couple of starters who will fit well between Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith.- Aaron Schatz | ESPN
Bold prediction from Schatz indeed.
The Colts currently hold seven picks in the upcoming draft but given Chris Ballard's history of trading back to gain more picks, that number might climb. Players like Dylan Fairchild (Georgia), Luke Kandra (Cincinnati), and Willie Lampkin (North Carolina) stand out as potential picks to fit Schatz's logic.
Lampkin especially given his versatility on the offensive line. This is the type of lineman Ballard loves to ensure security at any given time for the trenches.
Schatz mentions Braden Smith, but his future is one of the murkiest. Smith has started to sustain more injuries and might be a cut candidate for the Colts, as it saves them $16.75 million. However, it's not easy to find tackles as consistent as Smith. His situation will be one to monitor.
Schatz's prediction is out on a limb, but it's still possible. However, the Colts drafted Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (tackle) as starters and depth talent.
Currently, the Colts' O-Line depth situation has players like Wesley French (center), Blake Freeland (tackle), and Danny Pinter (guard/center). While the Colts desperately need a tight end, cornerback, and safety addressed, it never hurts to have backup for the offensive trenches.
Can Schatz's prediction come to fruition? If the Colts value having depth over tight end and other defensive talents, it just might be an accurate take. We'll see what happens as the combine, free agency, and draft draws near.
