ESPN Predicts 4 Colts to Make Top 100 Players of 2024
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for the start of the 2024 regular season after a promising training camp and preseason. With plenty of talent on the roster, it's time to discuss the four Colts who made ESPN's projection of the top 100 players for 2024. To begin will be a former All-Pro and league-leader of the NFL.
Jonathan Taylor | Running Back (#90)
Jonathan Taylor has been up-and-down throughout his last two seasons in the NFL. However, Taylor started to find serious momentum to finish the 2023 season. This culminated in an impressive week 18 performance against the Houston Texans where he tallied 188 rushing yards and a crucial touchdown despite falling 23-19.
"The young quarterback's feared running ability will likely create some tough choices for defenders that could benefit Taylor. He has 104.5 scrimmage yards per game since coming into the league in 2020, ranking second behind Derrick Henry's 114.9 scrimmage yards (min. 50 games).- Stephen Holder | ESPN
If Anthony Richardson remains on the field for most of/all of 2024, Taylor may benefit more than anyone on the offense. It seems as if the former Wisconsin Badger's impressive 2021 campaign was long ago, but Taylor is back on track with his health, contract, and quarterback, giving him a chance to bounce back big in 2024.
Michael Pittman Jr. | Wide Receiver (#83)
Micheal Pittman Jr. continues to be the go-to target for Indy's offense. Last year, Pittman rose to new heights in targets (156), catches (109), receiving yards (1,152), and yards per game (72.0). These metrics all marked career highs for the former USC Trojan. Even without Richardson for most of the season, Pittman didn't flinch with backup Gardner Minshew at the helm.
"Pittman's targets have increased by at least 10% in each of his four previous seasons. His status as a volume receiver is indisputable."- Stephen Holder | ESPN
Stephen Holder mentions Pittman likely won't see a ridiculous volume again if Richardson stays healthy. Indy wants to run the football, and weapons like Adonai Mitchell and Josh Downs can help even the passes. While the expectation may be a bit lower than last year, Pittman is still the best receiving option for Indianapolis and will keep making impacts all over the field in 2024.
DeForest Buckner | Defensive Tackle (#73)
Three-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro DeForest Buckner finds the no.73 overall spot on the projection list. Buckner is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL and proves it year after year. After another Pro Bowl nomination in 2023, the new regular season will be business as usual for the dynamic disruptor.
"Buckner was double-teamed on 267 pass rush snaps in 2023, more than and . With Stewart back on the field, Buckner should be a beneficiary and (theoretically) see fewer double-teams and create even more of a pass rush."- Stephen Holder | ESPN
Per Pro Football Focus, Buckner led Indy last year in pressures (52) and accumulated 8.0 sacks, proving that he's not going away from the best defensive ranks anytime soon. With Laiatu Latu and Raekwon Davis joining a great defensive front, Buckner may be in for a massive year alongside Grover Stewart.
Quenton Nelson | Guard (#60)
Colts six-time Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson has helped solidify Indy's offensive line at the left guard position since 2018. While Nelson had injuries in 2023, he still threw down PFF grades of 70.8 overall and 80.3 pass-blocking on 1,141 snaps.
"Any disappointing performance in Nelson's past has typically been tied to injuries. He is coming off an injury-free offseason following a resurgent 2023, so look for him to maintain or elevate his performance in 2024."- Stephen Holder | ESPN
The Colts' offensive line returned to form last year and will look to maintain or improve that performance for the upcoming regular season under position coach Tony Sparano Jr. Quarterback Richardson will be a nice field general for the line to protect, as he can spill out of the pocket and get mobile to avoid pressure, helping the protection. We'll see if Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, and Braden Smith can continue to be one of the best units in the NFL.
