Three Teams Still in Play for Colts' Anthony Richardson

The first day of the 2026 NFL free agency negotiating window lived up to its chaotic reputation. While high-profile extensions and defensive line reshuffling dominated the headlines, a significant cloud remains over the Indianapolis Colts ’ quarterback room.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Colts and Anthony Richardson Sr. mutually agreed to seek a trade. The project quarterback with a 1-of-1 athletic profile will more than likely spend the 2026 season on a different roster, but time is running out for Richardson to be traded to a team where he can compete for a starting job.

Heading into free agency, there were several teams expected to be in the market for Richardson. After one day of signings, two of those teams will likely be out of the running: the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins.

The Cardinals opted to bring in former Colts starter and journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew II, while the Dolphins chose to sign Malik Willis to a three-year deal worth nearly $70 million.

Now that those two teams have a startable quarterback, let's take a look at three trade suitors remaining for the Colts and Richardson.

1) Cleveland Browns

The Browns drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last year, but they may already be willing to move on from both. Sanders ended up starting more games than Gabriel, and early signs indicate that new head coach Todd Monken is preparing for a quarterback competition between Sanders and DeShaun Watson.

Watson, who was suspended 11 games in 2022 after having 27 civil lawsuits filed against him, is still on the books for $46 million this season. The Browns could release him, but they'd still have to pay him his fully guaranteed contract.

With that in mind, Richardson could be a viable third option for Cleveland. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the team could be looking for a young veteran with upside.

"If they do add a veteran, I think it'll be a younger guy that will have some upside and can do something for them down the road. If they do something like that, I think they would be open to trading Dillon Gabriel."



— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 7, 2026

"If they do add a veteran, I think it’ll be a younger guy that will have some upside and can do something for them down the road. If they do something like that, I think they would be open to trading Dillon Gabriel,” Cabot said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

Richardson, who has three years of professional experience, checks off those boxes. Although he only has 15 career starts under his belt, Richardson has a ton of upside thanks to his elite athleticism.

2) New York Jets

Quarterback instability has defined the Jets for as long as I've been alive, and the team has repeatedly searched for a long-term solution at the position. Richardson would give New York a high-upside option who could grow into a franchise quarterback if placed in the right system.

That being said, if Richardson fails in a place like New York, the media and fans won't hold back. They have little patience for project quarterbacks, so it may not be the best landing spot for Richardson.

The Jets also recently hired former Colts head coach Frank Reich for their vacant offensive coordinator job. Reports from Connor Hughes indicate Reich wants Carson Wentz as his quarterback, but maybe there's a chance he looks for a younger face with more upside.

Carson Wentz is Jets OC Frank Reich's "preferred option" at QB, per @Connor_J_Hughes



Agents who met with Jets at the combine believe "the team prefers to sign two veteran quarterbacks in free agency"

At receiver, the Jets have weapons, including Garrett Wilson and former Colts second-round pick Adonai Mitchell. Richardson has the arm talent to push the ball downfield and take the top off defenses; it's only a matter of whether the Jets are willing to sacrifice passing accuracy in exchange for explosiveness.

If the asking price for Richardson is a Day 3 pick, the Jets have plenty of those to give up. New York has two fourth-round picks, a fifth, a sixth, and two sevenths. The Jets also have plenty of cap space, so taking on $5 million of Richardson's contract is no biggie.

3) Minnesota Vikings

If the Vikings believe they can refine Richardson's decision-making and consistency, the payoff could be significant. Richardson piqued Minnesota's interest during the 2023 NFL draft, but head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't get the chance to select him once the Colts took him off the board.

The Vikings have a starting job up for grabs, and bringing in a young athlete like Richardson wouldn't be the worst idea to challenge J.J. McCarthy. If Richardson wins the starting job, he could immediately open up the Vikings' offense.

NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe shared last month that there is mutual interest between the two sides.

One team to keep an eye on trading for Anthony Richardson: Minnesota Vikings







There is mutual interest. Combine is ideal time for these convos to happen," Wolfe posted on X.

One team to keep an eye on trading for Anthony Richardson: Minnesota Vikings



There is mutual interest. Combine is ideal time for these convos to happen — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 26, 2026

The Vikings are also reportedly interested in Kyler Murray. Either way, they're looking at bringing in a young, athletic quarterback to battle for a starting job.