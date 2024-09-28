ESPN Gives Encouraging Colts Predictions for Steelers Battle
The Indianapolis Colts are 1-2 through their first three games of 2024, with a tough match ahead against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0). With Anthony Richardson and Justin Fields learning to grow within their respective offenses, both QBs have leaned heavily on the running game, with Richardson executing explosive plays and Fields' incredible efficiency when operating around the ground. With a grinding type of battle likely ahead, it will probably be close until the very end. However, ESPN believes that the Colts have the advantage.
In their recent predictions piece for week four, the Colts get love by the experts (Seth Walder, Kalyn Kahler, and Eric Moody), three to two.
Kahler's pick: Colts 20, Steelers 10
Moody's pick: Steelers 27, Colts 17
Walder's pick: Colts 24, Steelers 19
Surprisingly enough, ESPN isn't following what many believe will happen, that Indianapolis' Richardson will struggle epically against a brutally tough Steelers defense. However, it isn't the Steelers defense that is the weakness, but their offense instead.
The Steelers are yet to score over 20 points in a game and display the prominent offensive rankings below:
Passing Yards | 29th (475)
Rushing Yards | 12th (392)
Points | 25th (51)
The Steelers lean heavily on their defense to set the tone, allowing the offense to chew up clock and give Fields opportunities to hit advantageous passes. While Fields isn't lighting the NFL on fire, he's never looked more comfortable than he does under Mike Tomlin. Wide receiver George Pickens is also making things happen on the field with his new signal-caller, hauling in 13 catches for 171 receiving yards.
The Colts only need to realistically be 'average' offensively against Pittsburgh to have a chance. If the Steelers have to play from behind or chase another team, their offensive weaponry doesn't fit that strategy of catch-up, especially without do-it-all back, Jaylen Warren. But the Colts will now play without key defenders Kenny Moore II (hip) and Kwity Paye (quadricep), possibly giving Pittsburgh a better chance despite their bevy of injuries.
The Colts look shaky mostly due to the development of Richardson and early struggles in run defense. If Indianapolis can sidestep these injuries in crucial areas of the roster, they have a good chance to beat a Steelers team that isn't explosive offensively and averages 3.6 yards per carry as a team. However, it will likely come down to Indy's 22-year-old field general and how well he plays, or not, on Sunday.
