Colts Pick Up 'Excellent' Weapon in Latest NFL Mock Draft
While the 2025 NFL draft still stands a few months out before kicking off, the predictions are already rattling in for the Indianapolis Colts.
After a bumpy 9-8 season and another missing playoff appearance to show for it, this coming offseason will be more critical than ever to ace, and that reigns especially true for April's upcoming draft. Indianapolis could use some fixing on both sides of the ball, so an abundance of options lie ahead for the Colts and their 14th-overall pick-- a team desperately searching for an extra jolt in talent wherever they can find it.
During NBC Sports and analyst Connor Rogers's most recent mock predicting how the first round of this offseason's draft could go, the Colts found themselves picking up a significant piece on the offensive side of the ball-- that being Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"It will be make or break time for quarterback Anthony Richardson in 2025, meaning Chris Ballard should do everything possible to set him up for success," Rogers said in his rationale. "Warren is an excellent middle of the field and red zone threat, but can also help the run game for both Richardson and Jonathan Taylor."
The Colts can turn towards either side of the football within the first round of this year's draft, especially considering how this defensive unit panned out this past season. Yet, another weapon Anthony Richardson can utilize like Warren in his third-year pro could be a massive addition to his development in a "make-or-break" season.
During his senior season with Penn State, Warren has been a significant part of this offense's success. Through 15 games played, Warren has put up 98 receptions, 1,158 yards, and eight touchdowns as the leading pass catcher for the Nittany Lions-- a squad that's landed within the final four teams in this year's College Football Playoff.
Warren has been a very popular name mentioned alongside the Colts in recent mock drafts this season, and it's easy to see why.
The Colts are a team that could desperately utilize some production at the tight end position. Last season, Indianapolis failed to have a contributor at the position posting over 200 receiving yards or over 15 catches on the year. Warren could flip that script rather quickly and give Richardson another option in the passing game, or even help as a blocker to aid him or Jonathan Taylor within an explosive run game.
Indianapolis has tons of time on their side to sort out this year's group of incoming prospects and pick out the right one for them and the future of this franchise. However, if Warren remains on the board by the time Chris Ballard and the Colts roll around on the clock, it'll be hard to see them pass up on such a strong talent on the offensive side of the ball.
