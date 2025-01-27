NFL Executive Predicts Colts to Capture AFC South in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to make a roster impact during the 2025 offseason to have the best chance to finish in the playoffs, rather than the mediocre 8-9 record they had in year two of Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson.
One of the most sure-fire ways to secure a playoff spot is to win your division, which Indianapolis hasn't done since back in 2014 with Andrew Luck. In an ESPN piece from Jeremy Fowler where NFL executives give bold predictions for the upcoming season, a 'high-ranking NFL official' believes in the Colts regarding the elusive AFC South crown.
"They've drafted pretty well, so the roster isn't barren," followed by "adding a few more pieces and supporting the quarterback (Anthony Richardson) could go a long way. And that division is very winnable."
The Colts didn't have a winning record but still finished second in the AFC South to the Houston Texans, but DeMeco Ryans' squad only won two more games for a respectable 10-7 mark. This situation points to the executive's thought of a wide-open division.
It's a bit of a shock that Indianapolis has had such an epic 10-year drought, but the time is now if the Colts want to make it happen with Steichen and Richardson. While there has to be more added to the offense, the defense can't be ignored.
They never seem to do enough to vault into a new tier, and simply running it back is not an option. Evaluators believe the Colts could become more aggressive in free agency this year, which is needed.- Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
New coordinator Lou Anarumo has been brought in to revitalize Indianapolis' defense and help Richardson on the other side of the ball. Points from the offense don't hold as much weight when the defense can't stop anybody. This was a situation Indianapolis found itself in plenty in 2024; this can't be Richardson's reality in a possible make-or-break year three.
Richardson will be operating and dealing from the pocket and has to improve drastically in these areas. Richardson struggled as a passer and went under the 50% mark (47.7%), throwing 12 interceptions to eight touchdowns.
The biggest positions of need are backup running back to relieve Jonathan Taylor, depth offensive line, and tight end. The latter is arguably the largest hole in the Colts' offense. Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox are free agents and underwhelmed as pass-catchers; Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Jelani Woods are still on the roster.
Ogletree is a blocker, Mallory has hardly been utilized, and Woods can't be relied upon due to his colossal inability to get on the field. This turns to either a veteran free agent signing or, more likely, a draft selection of a talent like Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michhigan's Colston Loveland.
Regardless of which position is addressed between the two, more holes on the roster must be patched up if Indianapolis wants to capture the AFC South.
The division might be up for grabs, but it's never easy given how well opponents know each other when they face off twice a year. Expect the Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars, to fight tooth and nail to take the AFC South.
