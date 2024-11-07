Expert Names Colts Rookie 'Biggest Surprise'
Despite two losses, the Indianapolis Colts' defense has improved over the past couple of weeks after a rough start to the season. The group tallied four combined turnovers against the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans while holding them both to 21 and 23 points, respectively.
The defense is still far from perfect as Gus Bradley's group continues to allow 383 yards per game entering the second half of the year. His zone schemes allow for underneath passes to pick apart the field, but the idea is to force enough turnovers and sacks to make up for those yards. As defensive starters return to the field, the team looks to have a new energy.
When the starting lineup took a hit, the depth chart had to step up. For linebackers, it was 2024 fifth-round pick Jaylon Carlies who was off to a hot start before landing on the Injured Reserve a couple weeks ago. The rookie had tallied 21 tackles in 143 snaps before injury which earns him the title of "biggest surprise" for the Colts according to Bradley Locker at Pro Football Focus.
The Colts already possessed two strong linebackers in E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin, but they added another in the rookie Carlies. The fifth-round pick has hit the ground to full speed with a 75.3 overall grade, which ranks seventh among defensive rookies to play 100 or more snaps.- Bradley Locker, PFF
PFF's metrics list Carlies as the fifth-best linebacker in coverage this season among 157 eligible players. His overall grade of 75.0 puts him in the top 25 of all linebackers this season. If there's one thing Chris Ballard knows how to do, it's draft linebackers.
After Indy's Week 6 win against the Tennessee Titans, PFF listed Carlies as a top 10 rookie in the league and the best rookie linebacker. Once Carlies returns from his lower leg injury, the team will have its linebacking corps set for the remainder of the season.
