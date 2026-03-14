Colts Have Surprising Trade Suitor Emerge for Anthony Richardson Sr.

Free agency has kept the Indianapolis Colts busy this week, but the story of what's happening with quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. remains.

Recently, the Colts made Richardson available for a trade, and two teams that have stood out the most as fits are the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

Richardson could either be developed by Kevin O'Connell or learn from Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.

However, ESPN's Stephen Holder brings up another trade suitor as a team to watch: The Green Bay Packers.

Richardson, who has been given permission by the Colts to seek out a deal, would be attracted to a situation that pairs him with a proven QB developer. There are several coaches out there that check that box, including Matt LaFleur. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 14, 2026

At this point, it's a foregone conclusion that the Colts and Richardson are done with one another after three tumultuous seasons (2023-2025).

Indianapolis worked hard with quarterback Daniel Jones to get a deal done and used the transition tag to give itself time to solidify the contract.

Breaking: Veteran QB Daniel Jones has agreed to a two-year, $88M contract extension ($100M max) with the Indianapolis Colts.



Jones will make $50M this season. It's the largest two-year deal in NFL history. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/eGUPStigXz — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) March 11, 2026

The Packers would ideally be a great spot for Richardson because he could sit behind a proven quarterback with playoff-level experience like Jordan Love.

Also, as Holder points out, a head coach like Matt LaFleur could help get him into the right avenue toward becoming the starting quarterback he was supposed to be under Shane Steichen and Indianapolis.

Indianapolis must get something out of trading for Richardson while finding the perfect spot to send the QB, and it sounds like Green Bay could be a destination.

This team taking on Richardson could be a similar approach to what the Vikings or Rams would do with the athletic talent.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) watches the action on the field from the sidelin at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

If this trade was to go down between the Colts and Packers, Indianapolis would undoubtedly look for draft compensation since they're without a first round pick due to the Sauce Gardner trade.

After being awarded a sixth-round compensatory pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers following the Michael Pittman Jr. trade, Indianapolis now has seven, with two in the seventh-round.

As for Green Bay, it might be a trade they want to avoid, considering they also have no first-round pick this year after executing a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Given how the quarterbacks behind Love are Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord, it's not out of the question to say Richardson could beat out either, or both, of these signal callers to become Love's insurance policy.

There isn't worry in Green Bay about if Love will continue to pan out, but you never truly know in the NFL. Even the best quarterbacks get caught up to quickly by opposing defensive coaches, and Love is no exception.

Regardless, Indianapolis can't worry too much about which team is willing to trade for Richardson. Rather, what compensation will come back in return for dealing off their former fourth-overall investment.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) holds a football during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If Indianapolis can acquire a fourth or fifth-rounder for Richardson, they should consider that a big victory.

While teams will be intrigued to try to tap into Richardson's unreal potential, he's been injury-prone, inaccurate, and has displayed gross signs of inexperience and lack of discipline.

We'll see how things play out with the inevitable Richardson trade, but the Colts won't get anywhere near a package that will match the value of a fourth-overall pick.

Keep an eye out for teams like the Vikings, Rams, and now the Packers to make a move and take Richardson off Indy's hands.