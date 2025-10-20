Explosive Colts Asset Put Up Surprising Display vs Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts moved to 6-1 on the season after a big road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. This now puts Indianapolis at the zenith of the AFC and NFL.
After hanging 38 points on a formidable defense, plenty of credit goes around for Shane Steichen's offense. Quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., tight end Tyler Warren, and the offensive line are who stand out immediately.
However, another offensive weapon made huge plays and had his best game of the 2025 season against the Chargers. That weapon was Alec Pierce. Pierce played so well that ESPN placed him as the most surprising performance from Indy's victory.
Stephen Holder had the breakdown.
"He had a great performance in the absence of Josh Downs (concussion), taking the lead receiving role despite the presence of Michael Pittman Jr. and tight end Tyler Warren. Pierce was clutch on contested throws, including a third-down 13-yard reception with 2:25 left that converted a first down and iced the win."
As Holder points out, Pierce led the way for Indianapolis' receivers on the day, putting up five catches on ten targets for 98 receiving yards and an explosive 19.8 yards per catch.
Pierce has continued to be one of the most explosive weapons in the NFL. Some believed initially that Pierce might be held back by not having Anthony Richardson Sr. as the quarterback, but Jones has consistently found Pierce for big plays this year.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
So far this season, Pierce has hauled in 16 catches for 317 receiving yards and an average of 19.8 yards per catch. Pierce led the NFL in yards per reception last year with 22.3, and isn't too far off that clip after Week 7.
Pierce missed two games due to a concussion, but if he finishes up the season without any setbacks, he'll be on track for 48 catches for 951 receiving yards and likely a few scores. This stat line would be Pierce's career best, minus potentially the touchdowns.
Keeping in mind that Pierce led the way against the Chargers' defense with Josh Downs missing this game, it's even more impressive. This is the kind of display that helps open up everything else for Steichen's offense, including the bruising ground attack led by Taylor.
Pierce is one of several offensive assets at Jones' disposal. Pierce needed to take the next step as a receiver to become known as more than just a vertical deep threat, and he's doing just that in year four.
Pierce is on track for his best season, and he might have already played himself into a contract extension if the Colts choose to retain his services.