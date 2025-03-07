Colts Can Eye Two-Time Pro Bowler to Strengthen Defense
The Indianapolis Colts have another player who can bolster the defense and add allure to Lou Anarumo's side of the football. Per Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders are releasing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
Allen is a former two-time Pro Bowler with plenty of abilities but is also coming off a 2024 season where he tore his pectoral. This allowed him to suit up for just eight games, but he logged 3.0 sacks and tallied 19 tackles (three for loss).
The Colts can expect to pay Allen over $15 million annually to add him to the defensive interior. Allen isn't a depth piece like Indy needs, so he'll probably expect to start. However, if Indianapolis decides he's a fit, it would create a three-headed monster in the trenches.
Imagining DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Allen in a rotation to give offensive lines varying looks is daunting for any opposing coordinator. Anarumo can do a bevy of scheming to fool quarterbacks and offensive game plans with Allen's addition.
But, due to the need the Colts are looking into for at defensive tackle, it's unlikely Allen is realistically on their radar. He'll cost too much for a depth role with Buckner and Stewart.
Raekwon Davis was just released to free up over $6 million in cap space, but that doesn't mean the Colts need a tackle the tier of Allen. Rather, Indianapolis wants backups to shore up depth; the Colts are also not expected to re-sign disappointing defensive tackle Taven Bryan either, giving a need for two more depth tackles to complete the position.
Allen is a great player but outside of Chris Ballard's price range. The Colts' defense does need more to have a chance at improving from a rollercoaster 2024, but they've got the starting defensive interior secured with Buckner and Stewart.
Now, the Colts need to help them so that if they need a breather, the defensive trenches won't skip a beat attacking opposing quarterbacks and ground games from the inside.
