Colts Make First Deal of Free Agency, Create Cap Space
It's been reported that the Indianapolis Colts have agreed with right tackle Braden Smith on a revised contract to keep him with the team for the 2025 season.
While he remains a free agent in 2026, this is a huge update for Indy's offensive line. Although there is belief in Matt Goncalves, Smith is a proven veteran who hasn't notched a Pro Bowl despite solid play since 2018.
The biggest concern about Smith isn't how he plays, but rather his injuries that seem to keep piling up. Since 2021, Smith has missed 19 games and was consistently on the injury report week after week. He was set to make $19.75 million in 2025, which was unrealistic given his age and lack of availability.
While some maintenance injuries for stars pop up on the reports, Smith's was a case of several setbacks that might have limited his contributions in 2024. Regardless, Smith still played well with Pro Football Focus marks of 66.2 overall, 67.8 pass-blocking, and 75.6 run-blocking.
Keeping Smith on the line is crucial, and now the attention goes to right guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly. The thought is Indianapolis will go with Tanor Bortolini as the starting center while allowing Kelly to walk.
As for Fries, he's a must-re-sign if the Colts can get the deal done. Keeping him next to Smith in 2025 and helping Anthony Richardson with defensive pressure up the middle is key for developing the young field general.
Smith's future was ambiguous until this deal came through for a restructure; it has to make Tony Sprano Jr. and Shane Steichen breathe a sigh of relief in such a critical year like 2025. Indianapolis can't afford a bad finish again as owner Jim Irsay loses patience.
More updates are likely ahead, but the Colts start with a smart move to retain one of their most stable protectors for the 2025 season. We'll see what else happens during what will undoubtedly be a wild week in free agency.
