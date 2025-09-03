Colts' First Injury Report Reveals Encouraging Health
The Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury report of the 2025 NFL season ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Running back Tyler Goodson is the lone name on the injury report, and he was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an elbow injury. Goodson is entering his third year with the Colts and was one of three running backs to make the 53-man roster.
In case Goodson can't go on Sunday, the Colts have fifth-round draft pick DJ Giddens ready to step up behind starting back Jonathan Taylor. The Colts will likely feature Taylor on a majority of snaps this season, with Goodson and Giddens providing relief when necessary.
Goodson appeared in 16 games last season, racking up 153 rushing yards on 32 attempts along with one touchdown. He was also a threat in the receiving game, hauling in 11 of his 15 targets for 61 yards and another touchdown.
His first career touchdown came against the Dolphins, so one would assume he wants to be out there Sunday afternoon to double that total, or more.
Goodson's elbow issue came in the Colts' second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, his former team. Before exiting due to injury, Goodson had two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.
When head coach Shane Steichen was asked about Goodson's health last week, he said that the recovery process for him, Josh Downs, and Nick Cross was coming along.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
“They're progressing well," Steichen said last week. "We'll work through that tomorrow. I would expect them to be back next week for sure, but they're still working through it. But they're all progressing really well, Chap (Mike Chappell).”
With only one injury to worry about for now, the Colts are looking healthy ahead of their home opener against the Dolphins. Last season, Week 1 was the source of a few unfortunate injuries for the Colts, most notable being JuJu Brents' severe knee injury. The hope is, of course, for that not to happen again.
Looking at Miami's latest injury report, they're having a few more issues than Indianapolis. 12 players appeared on Wednesday's report for the Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report 9/3/2025
- RB De'Von Achane (calf) - LP
- CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring) - DNP
- S Ashtyn Davis (calf) - LP
- CB Storm Duck (hip) - FP
- WR D’Wayne Eskridge (concussion) - LP
- TE Julian Hill (shoulder) - FP
- WR Tyreek Hill (oblique, calf) - LP
- T Austin Jackson (toe) - LP
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) - FP
- S Dante Trader (hamstring) - FP
- TE Darren Waller (hip) - DNP
- RB Jaylen Wright (knee) - DNP
De'Von Achane, who's the RB1 for Miami, has been dealing with a lingering calf issue. If he experiences any setbacks, he may have to miss Sunday's matchup. Considering Jaylen Wright is also injured, the lone healthy back for Miami is rookie Ollie Gordon II.
Focusing on Tyreek Hill, the speedy threat has two injuries bothering him. In last year's matchup against the Colts, Hill was held to just one catch for eight yards.
Darren Waller, who came out of retirement to join Miami, has a hip injury. He's hauled in seven catches in each of his two career games against the Colts.
New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will have a tough offense to deal with in Week 1 when his squad is pitted against Mike McDaniel's.