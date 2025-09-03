Colts Reamed in Prominent NFL List
The Indianapolis Colts have an immensely talented roster, offensively and defensively. But the most important position in football for the franchise is a huge question mark.
It doesn't matter if the discussion involves the starter, Daniel Jones, or the backup, Anthony Richardson Sr.; neither signal-caller has done enough to give anyone from the outside looking in much confidence.
Initially, the pressure was greatly on Richardson's shoulders to succeed this year, as many assumed he'd win the starting quarterback competition against the veteran Jones. Now that Jones is the starter, everything shifts to him.
Given Indy's murky QB situation, it's trivial to predict how they'll end up performing. USA Today's Nate Davis puts the Colts nearly last (31st) in his power rankings, and points to Jones' inconsistency and overall losing ways as the main component of the evaluation.
"Quarterback notwithstanding, this roster has plenty going for it. But despite how hard it is to trust Daniel Jones, Indy nevertheless decided he was a preferable option to Anthony Richardson as QB1 ... so drumming up much optimism here is a tough ask."
It's quite simple: if the quarterback position is worse for wear this year when discussing the capabilities of this Colts team, they might be one of the lesser contenders when the regular season concludes.
Jones hasn't necessarily been an awful quarterback through his six seasons, but he shouldn't be considered good, or even average, to this point. He's never been able to take over any given season, with 24 touchdown passes marking his career best. The next best mark in that regard was his 2022 playoff year, with only 15 tosses for scores and the training wheels on him securely.
Jones is not a quarterback who has the ability to manhandle defenses like a Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Matt Stafford (to name a few). Instead, he's at his best when there's the presence of a strong ground attack, shorter/safer passes, and a good system that fits his strengths.
If the Colts end up behind or ask Jones to do too much, it's likely a recipe for losing. It's not to smash Jones' abilities, but his statistics don't lie. Jones is far more of a game manager than anything else when describing NFL quarterbacks.
But, if Shane Steichen can maximize the weapons around Jones, and the former New York Giants field general can elevate from his past two brutal seasons, there's a chance that he'll have the best year of his veteran tenure.
Davis is accurate and justified in putting Indy near the bottom of the power rankings, especially considering Jones hasn't won more than five games outside of his nine-win 2022 campaign.
Jones gets his first chance to shine as the Colts' starting quarterback on Sunday, September 7th, when the squad defends Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Miami Dolphins.