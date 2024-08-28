Former Houston Texans Defender Signing with Colts
The Indianapolis Colts aren't taking any chances with the depth of their defensive front ahead of the 2024 regular season. Amidst a day full of waiver wire movements, Indy has also padded their practice squad and continued to do so with former Houston Texans defensive tackle McTelvin Agim.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero posted on X:
"Former #Texans DT McTelvin Agim is signing with the #Colts practice squad, per source."
Agim is no stranger to Indianapolis, as he played in the Circle City during the 2023 campaign. Last year, Agim tallied 2 tackles and a quarterback hit. After rookie Jonah Laulu (Las Vegas Raiders) and Eric Johnson II (New England Patriots) were claimed off waivers today, Indy needed to make sure they had their practice squad defensive tackles secured in case of a call-up to the active roster. Other notable practice squad signings include running back Evan Hull, quarterback Jason Bean, and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.
Agim isn't a sexy signing and neither is the practice squad. However, if the Colts' defensive front needs serious help and has to lean into their practice team, Agim knows the NFL and has two years with the Denver Broncos (2020-2021; 17 games) to back it up. The Colts will continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of the 2024 season.
