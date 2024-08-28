Colts Reveal Partial Practice Squad, More Moves to Come
A day after chopping their roster from 91 players down to 53, the Indianapolis Colts announced 11 signings to their practice squad, which leaves 6 vacant spots to fill the group.
Joining the Colts' initial practice squad are:
- QB Jason Bean
- RB Evan Hull
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- DE Genard Avery
- LB Austin Ajiake
- LB Liam Anderson
- CB Jaylin Simpson
- CB Chris Lammons
- CB Ameer Speed
- S Marcel Dabo (special exemption through International Player Pathway program)
With Dabo on the squad as part of the IPP, that gives the Colts an extra spot on their practice squad. The Colts did have two former players, defensive tackles Jonah Laulu (Las Vegas Raiders) and Eric Johnson II (New England Patriots) get claimed off waivers.
On Wednesday, the Colts also claimed cornerback Samuel Womack III off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and subsequently waived cornerback Darrell Baker Jr.
