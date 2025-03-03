Potential Colts Free Agent Addition Available
The Indianapolis Colts might have had an offensive line option emerge in free agency after the Cincinnati Bengals announced they cut ties with guard Alex Cappa.
Cappa might be a fallback option if Indy can't get a deal done with guard Will Fries. However, the reality is that Cappa is a massive downgrade.
While the veteran and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers mainstay started all 17 games in 2024, he struggled with efficiency. Per Pro Football Focus, he had subpar grades of 50.5 overall, 39.7 pass-blocking, and 54.9 run-blocking. He also allowed a whopping 51 quarterback pressures.
The massive number of pressures allowed was bad enough to rank worst at the guard position in 2024.
This move from Cincy saves the squad $8 million and gives other suitors a chance to get a veteran who might need another change of scenery. However, the Colts would be wise to avoid this signing.
Unless Cappa was willing to take a cheap deal and possibly be a depth piece, the Colts need to focus on retaining Fries and putting backups behind the former Penn State Nittany Lions lineman.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Fries dominated in his short 2024, improving again, after year from when he started compiling games in 2022. Cappa does have a stout 96 starts to his career but looks to be falling off in production and might be losing his starter appeal.
There are other free agents to secure depth on the offensive line, plus the draft. General manager Chris Ballard has mentioned how important the trenches are to any NFL team, especially with a quarterback like Anthony Richardson.
This might seem like a decent addition due to Cappa's past and Super Bowl championship with the Buccaneers, but that was years ago (Super Bowl LV). Indianapolis can use their $34,947,239 for better signings than Cappa after such a down campaign.
Look for the Colts to hone in on a new deal for Fries to keep him at his peak performance with line coach Tony Sparano Jr.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.