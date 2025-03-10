Colts Free Agent Projected to Earn 'Big Money'
The NFL free agency market is slated to open this week as teams across the league determine who to add to their roster for the 2025 season. For the Indianapolis Colts, important decisions will have to be made regarding which players to re-sign following a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Starters are leaving on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense. This spring, Indy could lose safety Julian Blackmon, linebacker E.J. Speed, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. Of those players, Odeyingbo is likely to haul in the largest contract.
After a four-year stay with the Colts, Odeyingbo has totaled 16.5 career sacks including an eight-sack season in 2023. He's expected to draw serious attention from other teams in free agency as a young and proven rusher.
Sports Illustrated writer Albert Breer feels that Odeyingbo is one of the few players who could rake in "big money" in this year's free-agent class.
"Indianapolis Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo’s a name we raised in last week’s takeaways," wrote Breer. "A super-sized edge, some team betting on the 25-year-old’s rise with 15.5 career sacks could wind up having to pay close to $20 million per year for him. The Commanders, who are looking for edge rushers, might be a fit."
Breer pointed out the Washington Commanders as a possible landing spot, a team that has nearly $80 million in cap space. The Colts only have around $40 million, making it tougher to pay Odeyingbo if he wants top-tier money.
The Colts used a second-round pick on Odeyingbo in 2021, the same draft class where they selected fellow defensive end Kwity Paye in the first round. The Colts chose to keep Paye on board for an extra season but did not offer Odeyingbo an extension.
At 6-foot-6 and 286 pounds, Odeyingbo brings size and speed as a pass rusher. He's forced two fumbles in each of the last two seasons and he generated a team-high 50 quarterback pressures last season.
Considering the Colts chose Laiatu Latu in the first round last year, it's hard to imagine they pay Odeyingbo $20 million annually while having a younger option on the roster. If they do, the pass rush will be set for the near future as the Colts' defense prepares for a new scheme under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
The NFL free agency market officially opens on Wednesday, March 12.
