Former Colts Free Agent QB Available for Reunion
The Indianapolis Colts are nearing the legal tampering period for free agency on March 10th. While there are areas to address like cornerback, safety, interior defensive line, and linebacker, Anthony Richardson also needs competition at quarterback.
So, why not bring in familiarity?
It's been reported that the Las Vegas Raiders have released quarterback and former Colts signal-caller Gardner Minshew after a rough 2024 campaign.
Minshew played good football in 2024 while relieving starter Richardson after the youngster suffered a season-ending AC joint sprain. That year Minshew earned his lone Pro Bowl and compiled a solid stat line of 305/490 completions for 3,305 passing yards, 15 touchdowns to nine picks. Minshew also scored three times with his feet.
However, after signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders, he slumped in production and finished 2024 with a brutal 2-7 record. Last year he put together 203/306 completions for 2,013 pass yards, nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions.
This isn't exactly a good line for any QB, but the Raiders weren't the best team to be a field general for either.
If Indianapolis wants to bring Minshew back, it might not be on the cheap one-year, $3.5 million he had in 2024, but it won't be expensive given his bad campaign with the Raiders. It's also understandable why Las Vegas released him. They save a good $3 million toward their 2025 cap.
In reality, it's unlikely the Colts run it back with Minshew. This is probably due to how they want to push Richardson with either a higher-level free agent signal-caller or a drafted quarterback.
Indianapolis must see if Richardson is the real deal in his third year as his rookie contract dwindles down. Nothing can be left out of the question with so much riding on success in 2025. Richardson, Chris Ballard, and Shane Steichen must put their best foot forward to ensure they keep their jobs going forward.
