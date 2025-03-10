Colts Make First Free Agent Splash, Find New Safety
The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum for the 2025 season to join Lou Anarumo's scheme.
Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar reported on X: "The Colts have agreed to terms with Vikings safety Camryn Bynum, per league source."
This is a great signing to pair Bynum with strong safety Nick Cross. Bynum is coming off a solid 2024 season where he notched three picks, 10 passes defended, 96 tackles, and two fumble recoveries.
Throughout his four years in Minnesota, Bynum seemingly improved annually. In his 65 games (54 starts) he stacked 342 tackles (five for loss), eight interceptions, 28 passes defended, and three forced fumbles.
Bynum also graded well in Pro Football Focus metrics, posting 63.0 overall, 59.6 coverage, and an impressive 70.7 run defense mark. Bynum is a pure free safety that Indianapolis desperately needed.
Now, Anarumo can set his sights on building the depth around Bynum and Cross. We'll see if Julian Blackmon remains on the squad if he doesn't generate enough interest across the NFL and signs another cheap, one-year deal. If that happens then Blackmon will likely be a situational or rotational piece.
Chris Ballard has started a trend he said he would at the end of the season, bringing in proven outside talent like Bynum that can have a day-one impact. He's smart, up-and-coming, and can operate in Anarumo's scheme.
We'll see what else is in store for Indianapolis' free agency, but this is a great start by signing Bynum.
