Colts Replace Free Agent Starter in Latest Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have many free agents hitting the open market following a disappointing conclusion to the 2024-25 NFL season. Indy is poised to have available starting positions on both sides of the ball, making the upcoming 2025 NFL draft a crucial opportunity to bring in some new talent.
The Colts have been constantly linked to names like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and Georgia safety Malaki Starks throughout the offseason. While both could earn significant snaps, the Colts may opt to go a different route with their 14th overall pick.
CBS analyst Garrett Podell has the Colts selecting Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with their first-round pick this spring. Membou, 20, has been one of the SEC's best linemen over the past year.
"The Colts could have a void at right guard with Will Fries set to become a free agent, so they select Armand Membou, a 2024 second-team All SEC right tackle who could slide inside to guard," wrote Podell.
Considering his position as a tackle, it's hard to know if Membou can play guard. The Colts might need a replacement if they aren't able to afford Will Fries, one of the top offensive free agents this year.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, Membou would be slighly undersized compared to Fries. Despite being slightly shorter, Membou has proved himself as a capable lineman who is elite in run blocking and pass blocking situations.
Membou earned a 90.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2024 season. Sitting at 23rd on PFF's big board, the Colts could be making a reach if they decide to take him 14th overall while banking on him changing positions.
Fries was ranked fourth out of 135 eligible guards by PFF this season. His presence will be hard to replace, but Membou could be a good fit to protect starting quarterback Anthony Richardson next fall.
