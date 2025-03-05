Potential Colts Free-Agent Target Signs Massive Extension with Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts have missed an opportunity to bring in one of the biggest names in the free agency cycle, as the Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed star linebacker Zack Baun.
Baun had a depth-type career with the New Orleans Saints until 2024 when he became one of Philly's most efficient stop troops. His stat line of 151 tackles (11 for loss), five forced fumbles, four passes defended, and a pick notched him an illustrious First-Team All-Pro nomination and Pro Bowl.
The Colts might let go of the current free agent E.J. Speed, so this would have been a massive addition to Lou Anarumo's defense. However, given Baun's three-year, $51 million deal ($17 million annually), it's understandable why Chris Ballard didn't fork over the cap.
Baun will remain in Philadelphia to terrorize opposing offenses and fight to secure the Eagles' second-straight Super Bowl in 2025. As for Indianapolis, the linebacking corps is led definitively by Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies.
The Colts are expected to either sign a free agent or address linebacker depth via the NFL draft in less than two months. However, there are serviceable players available on the market that won't demand such a lucrative contract.
Names like Dre Greenlaw (San Francisco 49ers) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (Cincinnati Bengals) look like fits for what Indianapolis is trying to do defensively. Keep an eye out for these talents to be on the radar of Ballard for free agency.
Despite Baun no longer being on the market, Indy has to make a splash in free agency. Baun was expensive, but worth the money. Will Indianapolis pony up a contract like Baun's to bring in star-level players in free agency to the squad?
It can happen, especially since every possibility is in play and Ballard might very well be fighting for his general manager title in Indianapolis.
