Colts Sign Familiar Face at Most-Needed Position
The Indianapolis Colts need help at tight end, and with the 2025 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, it makes the most sense to address their biggest need with a young incoming player.
However, the Colts have elected to give themselves a little flexibility heading into the draft, re-signing free-agent veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox. James Boyd of The Athletic reports that it's a one-year deal.
If the Colts miss out on one of the top two or three tight ends in the draft, Alie-Cox's presence helps ease the transition if the Colts have to draft a rookie who perhaps isn't as prepared for the NFL as the top prospects.
Alie-Cox, 31, is one of the Colts' longest-tenured players, becoming one of general manager Chris Ballard's very first signings, joining the Colts in the spring of 2017 after a long basketball career. Alie-Cox signed a three-year, $18 million extension in 2022 to become the main player to replace retired Pro Bowler Jack Doyle.
Alie-Cox has been a fixture of the Colts offense for the last seven years, albeit as primarily a blocker and occasional pass-catching threat. In 108 games (47 starts), Alie-Cox has accumulated 114 receptions (180 targets) for 1,433 yards (12.6 avg.) and 15 touchdowns.
Statistically, Indy's tight ends were the second-least-productive unit in the NFL in 2024. There were actually 25 individual tight ends across the league who had more receiving yards by themselves than the 467 yards that the entirety of the Colts' tight ends produced.
Alie-Cox re-joins a Colts tight end group already including Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods, Albert Okwuegbunam, and Sean McKeon.