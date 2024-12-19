Colts OC Gets Real on AD Mitchell's Viral Blunder vs. Broncos
There was an array of errors on display for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Mile High, as the Denver Broncos handled business in a dominating second-half display, ending 13-31 to drop the Colts down to 6-8 on the season.
However, the biggest screw-up of the contest might've come in the fourth quarter, when the Colts drew up a bizarre trick play that resulted in a backward throw from Anthony Richardson to rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell, which then ended up as a fumble that found its way in the hands of Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto, resulting in a score on the other end.
There was lots of turbulence in this dire matchup for Indianapolis, but this was the moment when things turned from bad to worse.
However, following the contest, the Colts coaching staff hasn't lost hope in Mitchell, their second-round selection from earlier this summer.
Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter was asked about the trick play following the game on Tuesday, as well as the ugly results of it potentially being a "defining play" for Mitchell's rookie season.
"Listen, he's a young player that's working like crazy to make his mark in this league," Cooter said. "I’m going to push back – I don't think that will be the defining play of his year. [Adonai Mitchell] is a bright, up-and-coming young player. We're excited to work with him. We're excited to keep working on the practice field, keep working around the meetings, keep working in the games to get him involved, to get him the ball, to give him those opportunities.
Mitchell has had a slower start than expected to his NFL career. Though 14 games, he's posted 20 receptions on 49 targets, all for 254 yards and no touchdowns on the year. Out of the Colts' top four receivers, Mitchell also has the lowest receiving success rate, catch percentage, and yards per target.
Things haven't looked any better as the year has gone either, as the rookie has failed to haul in over one reception in his past three despite seeing multiple targets his way, paired with the happenings of Week 15's brutal trick play.
Still, Cooter and the offensive staff have yet to waiver in their young receiver.
"The future is bright for AD," Cooter continued. "Ups and downs within our season, especially when you're young working through things in the NFL. But, shoot, I'm betting on him. I'm betting on the upside. AD is going to keep going. He's going to keep working. I think bright days are ahead for AD Mitchell.”
During a year in which the Colts could benefit immensely from another standout weapon for Richardson and the offense, Mitchell has missed out on capitalizing on a perfect opportunity, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost for the 22-year-old.
Mitchell and the Colts will have a simpler three-game stretch to end the year out, but with Alec Pierce now in concussion protocol following his injury in the Broncos game, it opens up the chance for more reps to come his way, and hopefully, a late-season resurgence to go with it.
Look for Mitchell to have a bounce-back performance on Sunday when the Colts face off against the 3-11 Tennessee Titans to try and sweep the season series against their division rival for the second straight year.
