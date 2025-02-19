Colts Have Golden Opportunity to Add Game-Changing Safety
It's been reported that the Miami Dolphins likely won't use the franchise tag on star safety Jevon Holland, per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe.
This news should immediately grab the attention of Indianapolis Colts general manager, Chris Ballard. Given that Lou Anarumo runs the defense, and his scheme is reliant on the safeties playing at a high level, Holland might be a great addition to the stop troops.
Per Pro Football Focus, Holland's 2024 wasn't necessarily on fire, but he played well. The veteran logged a 63.0 overall grade and supported run defense wonderfully with a 73.4 mark. This shows a complete player at free safety that can be utilized in diverse ways to fool defenses and make game-changing plays.
The assumption is that the Colts aren't re-signing Julian Blackmon to pair with Nick Cross, at least not a starter-level deal. However, if Blackmon doesn't get another contract elsewhere, a contract for rotational or depth purposes can fit the bill.
Holland has 301 tackles (nine for loss), 10 QB hits, 5.0 sacks, 25 passes defended, five forced fumbles, five interceptions for 163 return yards, and a defensive touchdown return throughout his four years in the league. His experience can be invaluable to a player like Cross who broke out in 2024 but can still learn more about his craft from a player like Holland.
Holland will only be 25 years old when the 2025 season rolls out, so this signing can be a huge boost to a Colts secondary that lacked impact at times, especially from free safety. Holland might even need a change of scenery to hit his stride and possibly land a Pro Bowl season.
Anarumo needs more talent to implement his scheme effectively against higher-powered offenses that will look to attack Indy's secondary. Putting Holland into the fray can limit those plays that break the backs of a defense, something the Colts succumbed to multiple times under Gus Bradley.
Expect Holland to be a top free agent fit for Indy; Ballard needs to have a deal ready if he wants to help improve their performance by adding Holland.
Per Spotrac, his market value sits around $15.1 million annually. While that sounds like a pretty penny and risk, it's exactly what the Colts need, so the contract has a chance to pay off in spades pairing Holland with a budding youngster like Cross.
We'll see how Ballard approaches the news that Miami is likely letting Holland hit the open market. If he's smart, he'll pay Holland to bring his much-needed skillset to Anarumo's defense, helping Indy to stop the pass and opposing run in 2025.
