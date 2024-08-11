Indianapolis Colts | 3 Good, 3 Bad in Preseason Loss to Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts concluded their first action of the 2024 preseason with a close 34-30 loss to the Denver Broncos. As is customary with every game during the pre-season, and regular, here are three good and three bad from the debut of the 2024 Colts. As always, let's start positively with 'the good.'
The Good | Quarterback Jason Bean
It's written in cement for Anthony Richardson as QB1 and Joe Flacco as QB2 for Indianapolis. However, the QB3 battle is up for grabs for Sam Ehlinger, Kedon Slovis, and Jason Bean. While all three played admirably, Bean stood out above the rest.
Finishing the day with 4/6 passing for 51 yards and a score to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, Bean looked great running the last portion of Shane Steichen's offense. He also had the best rushing numbers of any Colts player, logging 24 yards on four carries (6.0 yards per carry). While he lost a fumble, Bean still threw a touchdown and led the way in rushing, something Slovis and Ehlinger failed to do. We'll see if this performance changes anything for Indy's third-string mix in the preseason.
The Bad | Team Run Defense
The Broncos finished with voluminous rushing attempts, toting the pigskin 38 times for 131 yards (3.4 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns. While the average yards is nothing to bat an eye at, Denver still wore out the Colts minus DeForest Buckner for the day.
Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime led the charge with 10 carries for 31 rushing yards and a touchdown. Backups Blake Watson and Tyler Badie also found the endzone. Most of the game featured second-team defense and back, but there were still enough starters on the field to warrant improvement the next time the first-team defense sees preseason action.
The Good | Defensive End Laiatu Latu
If a fan looks at rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu's box score from the preseason game against the Broncos, they won't be impressed. Latu logged a single tackle and nothing more. But, the pressure on Broncos quarterbacks was constant from the former UCLA Bruin and 15th overall pick despite getting chipped from tight ends early on.
Latu's impact is already being felt and the games haven't started to matter yet. If he can continue to play with a high motor and develop on the fly, he might become a big problem in his debut NFL season. Despite losing defensive end and 2023 sack leader Samson Ebukam to an Achilles Tear, Charlie Partridge seems to have this Colts defensive front, and Latu, on point and ready to attack.
The Bad | Cornerback Dallis Flowers
Cornerback Dallis Flowers was battling second-year defensive back Jaylon Jones for potential starting reps on the outside spot. However, Flowers hasn't had the most impressive training camp and continued to slip in performance during Sunday's contest against Denver.
While he finished the day with four tackles, he also played under par in coverage and amassed two pass interference calls, something he already struggled with in training camp entering this game.
It might be safe to assume Flowers isn't taking that position anytime soon from Jones. Flowers is coming off a season-ending Achilles tear from 2023 after showcasing promise during four games, so perhaps there's still time to adjust. But for now, Flowers looks more like a returner and depth cornerback.
The Good | Cornerback Micah Abraham
While Flowers looked rough on the field Sunday afternoon, sixth-round rookie cornerback Micah Abraham didn't disappoint and capitalized on a golden opportunity. Abraham finished with six tackles (one for loss), a fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown.
While Abraham still has plenty of experiences ahead, to put up a performance like he did in his debut contest is something to note. With Flowers faltering a bit, it might give a player like Abraham a shot at moving up into some extra snaps that perhaps Gus Bradley and Co. weren't expecting this early.
The Bad | Running Back Trey Sermon Injury
Colts fourth-year running back Trey Sermon falls under a negative slot, not due to any on-field slumps, but rather the lack of being able to stay on the gridiron Sunday afternoon. After collecting a single catch for 12 receiving yards, Sermon went down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and never returned to the contest. This allowed Evan Hull and Tyler Goodson to take over the majority of the backfield reps to finish the game.
While neither erupted for much, both scored rushing touchdowns and were active in the passing game. Hull concluded with eight carries for 16 rushing yards, one catch for 15 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Goodson finished in similar fashion, with seven carries for 15 rushing yards, two receptions for one yard, and a touchdown.
This isn't a monumental issue for Sermon, but Hull and Goodson did punch in key touchdowns and provided solid play when they were called upon. Outside of star Jonathan Taylor, the backfield can be switched up at any point, and no spot is set in stone minus RB1. The next preseason contests might reveal more details about the backfield situation behind Taylor.
