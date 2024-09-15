Indianapolis Colts | 3 Good, 3 Bad in Loss to Green Bay Packers
The Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-2 on the road against the Green Bay Packers after losing their week two contest, 16-10. After another brutal defensive showing for the Colts, here are the good and bad from an otherwise paltry outing from Indianapolis at Lambeau Field.
The Good | Jonathan Taylor
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor played at a highly efficient clip from the backfield on Sunday afternoon. Taylor saw just 12 carries but tallied 103 rushing yards (8.6 average) and a long of 29. Taylor also caught 2 passes for 32 more yards (16.0 average) for 135 yards from scrimmage on the day.
The biggest question for Taylor is why he was benched in favor of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson. Perhaps it was due to Shane Steichen favoring a pass-heavy approach to catch up late. Regardless, Taylor wasn't featured in the game plan to climb out of Indy's deficit in the fourth quarter. Expect Taylor to remain a massive focal point for Anthony Richardson and Steichen's offense.
The Bad | Matt Gay
Colts kicker Matt Gay struggled after missing the week one contest due to hernia surgery. However, while Indianapolis lost by 6 points, Gay missed a crucial fourth-quarter field goal earlier in the game that might have changed how Indianapolis approached the rest of their road matchup with Green Bay.
Gay had his debut 2024 contest while others were walking into week two, sure. However, when one observes Gay's loft contract (four years; $22.5 million Over The Cap) and his on-field production since becoming a Colts kicker (34/42; lowest % since rookie year - 77.1%), Gay has been paltry in performance. If he doesn't eclipse 80% by year's end, Indianapolis may have another kicking quandary as a franchise.
The Good | Nick Cross
Safety Nick Cross had to assume more responsibilities against the Packers with Julian Blackmon missing the contest (shoulder). Cross had to resume his role as the leading tackler for Gus Bradley's defense as he did against the Houston Texans to kick off 2024. In that contest, Cross concluded with an impressive 14 tackles.
For the matchup with the Packers, Cross finished with 15 more, making his total 29 on the season. While this is a 'good' for the article, the fact Cross has to tackle so much is not good. Also factoring in that Green Bay ran the ball an insane 53 times (32 from Josh Jacobs), and it means that Cross had to stop many of the Packers' offensive runs on his own or with other secondary members and linebackers. This has to change if Indianapolis wants to conclude with a winning record.
The Bad | Wide Receiver Drops
Colts quarterback Richardson concluded 17/34 for 204 passing yards and 1 TD/3 INTs. However, multiple throws were let up on or dropped entirely by the Colts' receiving corps Sunday afternoon.
While speculation, there was a play in the fourth quarter featuring rookie second-round wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell. However, Mitchell appeared to give up on the last portion of the pass in fear of initiating contact with the coverage.
Regardless of what happened, Indy's receivers must clean up their miscues. Everyone from the rookies like Mitchell to the team captains like Pittman can't allow drops to make or break close games or Indianapolis may continue dropping games before notching a victory in 2024.
The Good | Alec Pierce
Yet again, Alec Pierce is the most explosive receiver on the field for the Colts. Pierce led Indianapolis in catches (5), yards (56), and hauled in the lone receiving score. Now through two contests, Pierce has logged 8 catches for 181 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.
While Josh Downs is still yet to suit up due to a high-ankle sprain, Pierce stepped in and made big plays while getting open in space for Richardson to find him easily. We'll see what happens with plenty more action ahead for Pierce. However, for now, he's the most efficient receiving weapon for Indy in 2024.
The Bad | Team Run Defense
Last week Indianapolis surrendered 213 rushing yards to the Texans, with 159 going to Joe Mixon. The Packers followed suit by putting up 261 more on Indianapolis, with Josh Jacobs snatching up 151 (4.7 average). This is a statistic that Indy's defense is losing the ability to hide from.
Quarterback Malik Willis tossed in 41 yards on 6 carries and finished with 12/14 completions for 122 passing yards and his first career touchdown toss (Dontayvion Wicks). The Colts have to do something, or they'll be a doormat for opposing offenses to run the ball on, and they will face far superior competition to Green Bay and Willis. The Colts have a lot to ponder on defensively with an insane 474 rushing yards allowed through a duo of contests in 2024.
