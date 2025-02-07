Former Colts Coordinator Gus Bradley Hired by 49ers
The Indianapolis Colts have made one major move this offseason by parting ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. As one of the league's more experienced coaches, Bradley has already found a new landing spot.
Bradley will be a part of the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff for the 2025 season (per Tom Pelissero | NFL Network). Bradley is likely to work alongside 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah, who reclaimed his position with the team after a brief stint as the head coach of the New York Jets.
Salah and Bradley have a long history of working together as the two coached the Seattle Seahawks during the "Legion of Boom" and the Jacksonville Jaguars when Bradley was the head coach.
Bradley spent three years with the Colts from 2022 to 2024. This will be the first time in eight seasons that Bradley is not working as a defensive coordinator after holding that position with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders from 2017 to 2021.
The Colts ranked 24th in the league in points allowed this season and 29th in yards allowed. It's clear why Bradley's time in Indy came to an end, but his veteran experience was always going to land him another job.
Newly hired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will take over Bradley's group in Indy. The Colts have All-Pro talents like DeForest Buckner and Zaire Franklin on their roster who could set Anarumo up for success in his first year at the helm.
