Colts' Anthony Richardson Must Make Magic Happen in Key Area
The Indianapolis Colts have successfully boosted their roster after a solid free agency, and a successful first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft with rookie tight end Tyler Warren. But even the best and most talented NFL teams can improve their roster.
Unfortunately for the Colts, they're area of improvement needs to be a quarterback. Mixed with this, there is massive uncertainty about what will happen when either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones starts for the offense.
This is especially true if Richardson starts.
Fox Sports hits this subject, discussing what could go right for Richardson in his third NFL season. Henry McKenna believes this would look like Richardson completing at least 65 percent or more of his passes.
"It wasn’t good enough, especially not at 6.9 yards per attempt. So if he’s going to retain the starting job, he’s going to need to distribute the football to highly talented pass-catchers Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and rookie tight end Tyler Warren. This offense just needs a competent guy at the helm."
The Colts have built a solid group of offensive weapons over the last few seasons, but it won't matter at all if the quarterback situation doesn't get fixed, and quickly. While there's a huge pile of negatives and criticism following Richardson heading into training camp, there's also reason to believe in the young former Florida Gator.
McKenna saying Richardson needs to complete 65 percent or more of his passes is a tall ask. Last year, not only was Richardson abysmal with 47.7 percent, which was a huge 11.8 percent drop off from his rookie year.
By the math, this means Richardson needs to climb (at least) 17.3 percent to hit the mark McKenna says is when it can be considered 'going right' for Richardson.
The Colts desperately want Richardson to work out. This isn't just because they invested a fourth-overall selection in him, but the other reasons why also stick out. First and foremost, they want him to be the solution to their long-time quarterback issue. Second, Indianapolis tied Richardson to the franchise the same year they hired Shane Steichen.
This wasn't by coincidence, as Steichen vouched for Richardson and wanted his skills to pair with his offensive scheme. Third and final, Indy knows what the team could accomplish if Richardson can stay healthy and elevate to a true starter-level talent, or beyond.
Richardson possesses incredible levels of potential, but people are sick of hearing that word to describe the Colts' young talent. At this point, fans want playoffs, and so do the Irsay sisters. Without that this year, the front office, players, and coaching staff may look different heading into 2026.
