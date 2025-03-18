Colts to Host Enormous Defender for Pre-Draft 30-Visit
We're just over a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and over the next five weeks, we're going to hear quite a bit about how players perform at their pro days and who has met with which teams.
The Indianapolis Colts have some work to do defensively as they acclimate to new coordinator Lou Anarumo. The team is doing its due diligence on that side of the ball, as they are reportedly set to host Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Albert Collins (per The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler) and Texas A&M cornerback B.J. Mayes (per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson) for pre-draft visits.
Collins, who measured at a mountainous 6'6", 332 at the NFL Scouting Combine, paired with 34-5/8" arms and 10" hands, drew comparisons to former first-round pick Javon Kinlaw. In five years at Texas, Collins totaled 73 tackles (18 for loss), 7.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 12 pass breakups.
The Colts recently signed free-agent defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to provide depth on the defensive line, alongside Adetomiwa Adebawore and Pheldarius Payne, backing up DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. However, Gallimore is more of a pass-rushing three-technique tackle whereas Collins is an unquestioned run-stuffing nose tackle.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Mayes is another player who seems to fit Anarumo's defense well, measuring 6'1", 185. He began his collegiate career at the University of Incarnate Word (2021-22) before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 2023. He landed with Texas A&M in 2024, compiling 20 tackles (1 for loss), 1 fumble recovered, 4 interceptions, 5 pass breakups. He finished fourth in the SEC in interceptions.
The Colts recently signed Charvarius Ward to lead the cornerback room with Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Samuel Womack III, Corey Ballentine, and Alex Johnson. Although the additions of Ward and Ballentine this month give the Colts great depth, they have struck out in recent years at cornerback with some of their draft picks.
In 2023, the Colts drafted Brents, Jones, and Darius Rush. Jones has become a full-time starter, but Brents has been injured throughout his tenure in Indianapolis, while Rush failed to make the final roster. The Colts then drafted cornerbacks Micah Abraham and Jaylin Simpson last spring. Abraham didn't make the roster, and while Simpson was signed to the practice squad, he is no longer with the team.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.