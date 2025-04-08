Colts to Host Dynamic Edge Rusher
The Indianapolis Colts might be in a 'playoffs or bust' season for 2025 as Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen embark on their third campaign as a quarterback/head coach duo. While the offense's success is paramount for this to happen, so too is the defense's.
It's been reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport that the Colts will host the Tennessee Volunteers' dynamic edge rusher James Pearce Jr. this week.
While the Colts have Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Kwity Paye leading the edge room for Lou Anarumo, the departure of Dayo Odeyingbo left a hole for that position. Pearce is a first-round prospect with the upside to be a significant force on the defensive line.
Pearce played impressive football his last two seasons with the Volunteers, stacking 17.5 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, and a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Pro Football Focus had Pearce leading the Volunteers in pressures (55), and he defended the run well, posting a grade of 84.1 in that regard. Pearce on the Colts with Anarumo's scheme is enticing, and clearly Indianapolis sees something in the edge rusher to give him a visit this week.
After such an up-and-down season from the defense in 2024 mixed with inconsistent pressure on the quarterback, it wouldn't be the craziest occurence if the Colts decided to select Pearce with the 14th overall pick on April 24th.
The notion is that the Colts would only do this if Tyler Warren were off the board by that point or if the Indy can't trade up a few spots to secure the potential generational tight end's services. However, it's not out of the question for Chris Ballard to prioritize the edge rushing for the defense.
Anything can happen in the first round of the NFL draft, and that includes a team that needs a tight end like the Colts passing up a prospect like Warren to give the defensive line more juice. Not to say Latu, Ebukam, and Paye aren't talented enough, but they can always use more skill to bring pressure to opposing quarterbacks that lacked this in 2024.
We'll see what Ballard decides to do when the Colts are on the clock on April 24th.
