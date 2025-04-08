Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Draft Surprising Talent in Prediction

The Indianapolis Colts make several wise and surprising decisions in a five-round draft projection.

Drake Wally

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts have a critical NFL draft fast-approaching for the 2025 season. While Chris Ballard addressed plenty for the roster through the earliest stages of free agency, he truly excels when it's draft time.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter dished out a five-round mock draft that features plenty of moves for Indianapolis that makes sense.

First off is addressing, not the tight end, but linebacker through a dynamic first-round selection.

Round 1, Pick #14: | Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (red jersey) runs after taking away the football.
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) returns an interception against Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

After Penn State's uber-talented tight end Tyler Warren was selected by the Carolina Panthers at 8th overall, the Colts decided to go the route of high-level linebacker with Jihaad Campbell from Alabama.

Campbell suffered a torn labrum but is still versatile at a high level in 2024, recording 117 tackles (12 for loss), forcing two fumbles, intercepting a pass, and registering 5.0 sacks.

Campbell is a complete package at linebacker if he's healthy. If Indy takes him, that's the hope because the talent is there to be a force defensively for years to come.

Round 2, Pick #45 | Jordon Burch, Defensive Edge

Oregon defensive edge Jordan Burch (yellow jersey) makes a sack on an opposing quarterback.
Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's Jordan Burch replaces recent former in-house free agent Dayo Odeyingbo (Chicago Bears) off the edge. Burch is a pressure machine, as indicated by his 32 per Pro Football Focus in 2024, good enough for second on the team.

He also tallied 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and an impressive six passes defended. Burch is a strong man who can be similar to Odeyingbo in the power department off the edge for Lou Anarumo, joining Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam to wreak havoc.

Round 3, Pick #80 | Elijah Arroyo, Tight End

Tight end Elijah Arroyo (orange jersey) hauls in a catch downfield.
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) catches the football for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In round three Indy gets their tight end in Miami's Elijah Arroyo. Since it's not Warren or Colston Loveland, people will be surprised. However, Arroyo is a solid selection to push the tight end spot upward.

Arroyo is explosive, catching 35 passes in 13 games for the Miami Hurricanes for a fantastic 590 yards, a 16.9 average per reception, and seven touchdowns. Arroyo is also a consistent blocker with the ability to be a good tight end for Shane Steichen.

It might not be a sexy selection on paper, but receiving skills mixed with good blocking makes for something Indy hasn't seen since the ever-reliable Jack Doyle, a former two-time Pro Bowler.

Round 4, Pick #117 | Dylan Fairchild, Guard

Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild (red jersey) gets ready to run onto the field before a game.
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (53) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The guard spot now has a massive void without Will Fries (Minnesota Vikings). While it seems Matt Goncalves may be a solution. the position needs depth. Look no further than Georgia's Dylan Fairchild.

Fairchild is gritty and finishes his assignments, this is the drive Indy needs inside the trenches. Per Pro Football Focus, he secured an overall offensive grade of 75.7 and completed a successful campaign as a reliable pass-blocker with run upside.

Fairchild makes sense, and the Colts may need to see what his potential is, if for no other reason than to push for a start at right guard, creating competition.

Round 5, Pick #151 | Jarquez Hunter, Running Back

Running back Jarquez Hunter (blue jersey) leaps over a defender for extra yardage.
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) hurdles Alabama A&M Bulldogs defensive back Elijah Eberhardt (13) as Auburn Tigers takes on Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn's Jarquez Hunter is a great later-round selection simply for his upside. While he doesn't possess incredible athleticism, he can be a good rotational piece with Jonathan Taylor and Khalil Herbert.

He's a demon in contact, never losing his center of balance while blowing through weak tackles like paper. He's also a fast runner who can begin losing defenders in a foot race.

He tallied 1,201 rushing yards on 187 attempts at 6.4 yards per carry and eight touchdowns in 2024. This is a realistic selection for the Colts on day three. If Hunter can compete with Herbert, it only brings out the best possible RB2.

