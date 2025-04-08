Colts Draft Surprising Talent in Prediction
The Indianapolis Colts have a critical NFL draft fast-approaching for the 2025 season. While Chris Ballard addressed plenty for the roster through the earliest stages of free agency, he truly excels when it's draft time.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter dished out a five-round mock draft that features plenty of moves for Indianapolis that makes sense.
First off is addressing, not the tight end, but linebacker through a dynamic first-round selection.
Round 1, Pick #14: | Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker
After Penn State's uber-talented tight end Tyler Warren was selected by the Carolina Panthers at 8th overall, the Colts decided to go the route of high-level linebacker with Jihaad Campbell from Alabama.
Campbell suffered a torn labrum but is still versatile at a high level in 2024, recording 117 tackles (12 for loss), forcing two fumbles, intercepting a pass, and registering 5.0 sacks.
Campbell is a complete package at linebacker if he's healthy. If Indy takes him, that's the hope because the talent is there to be a force defensively for years to come.
Round 2, Pick #45 | Jordon Burch, Defensive Edge
Oregon's Jordan Burch replaces recent former in-house free agent Dayo Odeyingbo (Chicago Bears) off the edge. Burch is a pressure machine, as indicated by his 32 per Pro Football Focus in 2024, good enough for second on the team.
He also tallied 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and an impressive six passes defended. Burch is a strong man who can be similar to Odeyingbo in the power department off the edge for Lou Anarumo, joining Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam to wreak havoc.
Round 3, Pick #80 | Elijah Arroyo, Tight End
In round three Indy gets their tight end in Miami's Elijah Arroyo. Since it's not Warren or Colston Loveland, people will be surprised. However, Arroyo is a solid selection to push the tight end spot upward.
Arroyo is explosive, catching 35 passes in 13 games for the Miami Hurricanes for a fantastic 590 yards, a 16.9 average per reception, and seven touchdowns. Arroyo is also a consistent blocker with the ability to be a good tight end for Shane Steichen.
It might not be a sexy selection on paper, but receiving skills mixed with good blocking makes for something Indy hasn't seen since the ever-reliable Jack Doyle, a former two-time Pro Bowler.
Round 4, Pick #117 | Dylan Fairchild, Guard
The guard spot now has a massive void without Will Fries (Minnesota Vikings). While it seems Matt Goncalves may be a solution. the position needs depth. Look no further than Georgia's Dylan Fairchild.
Fairchild is gritty and finishes his assignments, this is the drive Indy needs inside the trenches. Per Pro Football Focus, he secured an overall offensive grade of 75.7 and completed a successful campaign as a reliable pass-blocker with run upside.
Fairchild makes sense, and the Colts may need to see what his potential is, if for no other reason than to push for a start at right guard, creating competition.
Round 5, Pick #151 | Jarquez Hunter, Running Back
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter is a great later-round selection simply for his upside. While he doesn't possess incredible athleticism, he can be a good rotational piece with Jonathan Taylor and Khalil Herbert.
He's a demon in contact, never losing his center of balance while blowing through weak tackles like paper. He's also a fast runner who can begin losing defenders in a foot race.
He tallied 1,201 rushing yards on 187 attempts at 6.4 yards per carry and eight touchdowns in 2024. This is a realistic selection for the Colts on day three. If Hunter can compete with Herbert, it only brings out the best possible RB2.
