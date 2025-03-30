Colts an Ideal Fit for 'Arguably the Best Linebacker Available'
The Indianapolis Colts have done a good job loading up on the defensive side of the ball during free agency, but now one hole has clarity as starting linebacker E.J. Speed recently departed for the Houston Texans.
Regardless of whether Speed would have moved on in free agency or returned to the Colts, they still needed depth and competition at linebacker. Zaire Franklin is the NFL's reigning tackle king but leaves some plays on the field to be made. Probable fellow starter Jaylon Carlies was the team's best coverage linebacker as a rookie last year but had some issues against the run and missed seven games with injuries.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report has identified some of the top remaining free agents available on the market, and he's tied former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White as a good fit with the Colts.
"Kyzir White is arguably the best linebacker available after the early waves of free agency. He's an eight-year veteran who has started in 73 out of 92 career games and has played his best football in recent years," Moton wrote. "In 2022, White allowed a 74.4 passer rating in coverage. Over the last three terms, he's surrendered just two touchdowns. The veteran linebacker has nine tackles for loss in back-to-back campaigns.
"White has blossomed into an impactful three-down defender who can line up in the middle, on the strong side or the weak side at his position."
White (6'2", 234, 29 years old) came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of West Virginia by the Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2022) and Arizona Cardinals (2023-24).
White actually spent four seasons playing defense for teams where Colts head coach Shane Steichen was coaching offense: 2018-20 with the Chargers and 2021 with the Eagles.
In 92 career games (73 starts), White has totaled 615 tackles (9 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 20 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 6 interceptions, and 23 pass breakups. His 137 total tackles in 2024 ranked 15th in the NFL.
Spotrac.com projects White's market value at a two-year deal worth $11,573,600.
