Colts 'Ideal Haul' Named for 2025 NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have seven picks in the upcoming NFL draft, one in each round. Colts general manager Chris Ballard needs to vastly improve his roster entering 2025 after failing to make the postseason in the last four years.
The best opportunity to find roster-changing players will come during the first two days of the draft. With three picks spanning across those two days, there's clear targets on the board for Indianapolis.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker unveiled what he thinks would be an "ideal haul" for the Colts in the first three rounds. Starting in round one, Locker has the Colts ideally selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"Indianapolis will venture into the 2025 season with multiple long-term questions to answer, both at quarterback and the executive level," wrote Locker. "The bottom line for Chris Ballard is that it’s time to add more depth and skill at positions that have merely been adequate.
[Tyler] Warren’s elite receiving, rushing and blocking ability could offer Anthony Richardson a safety blanket, especially considering Indy’s struggles with drops at wideout."
Drops have been the plague of Indy's receiving corps, costing the team in multiple clutch moments. Warren would be an easy solution after posting 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns during his senior spell.
Moving on from the offense, Locker feels the Colts should hone in on a defensive target in the second round of the draft. Locker thinks that inside linebacker Carson Schwesinger would be a great fit in Indy's defense, especially if E.J Speed goes.
"Schwesinger (80.6 overall PFF grade) is a versatile linebacker who could supplant pending free agent E.J. Speed."
The UCLA product would fit in nicely alongside former teammate Laiatu Latu, who was drafted from the same university one year ago. Schwesinger tallied 136 total tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in an elite junior season.
If Speed chooses to leave, Schwesinger is a replacement option for Lou Anarumo's squad.
Aside from linebacker, Locker sees one more hole in Indy's defense. Edge rusher Jordan Burch catches Locker's eye as a guy who could be the final puzzle piece for Indy's pass rush.
"Burch (81.3 PFF pass-rushing grade) would elevate a group that produced only a 64.5 PFF pass-rushing grade and needs more stars next to Laiatu Latu."
Burch, an Oregon product, recorded 8.5 sacks in his final year of college ball. With Dayo Odeyingbo set to hit free agency, Burch would fill a vacant spot if the Colts choose to let Odeyingbo leave.
Burch spent his first three years at the NCAA level with the South Carolina Gamecocks. After failing to produce at the SEC level, he left for Oregon in search of more opportunities, a move that paid off.
Overall, Locker feels the Colts need to beef their front seven and give Richardson a weapon before next fall. Warner, Schwesinger, and Burch would fill various holes on the roster and give Indy a chance of competing for the playoffs next season.
