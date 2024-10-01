Colts Have Impactful Roster Update Ahead of Jaguars Showdown
The Indianapolis Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of a week five AFC South battle with the 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars.
Center Ryan Kelly missed the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (neck), but rookie Tanor Bortolini filled in admirably. Also, quarterback Anthony Richardson (abdominal) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) are in their respective starting roles but are still being evaluated on the severity of their injury setbacks.
While things seem alright offensively, the defensive depth chart has the most change. Defensive end Kwity Paye (quadricep) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) didn't play against Pittsburgh but will fight like hell to get on the field for Sunday's contest. As for defensive end Tyquan Lewis, he's officially on injured reserve after sustaining an elbow injury against the Steelers.
While it isn't believed to be a season-ending injury, it's a tough break for an Indy defense already down on end Samson Ebukam and tackle DeForest Buckner. Look for Dayo Odeyingbo, Laiatu Latu, and possibly Isaiah Land or Adam Gotsis to see increased action in Lewis' absence.
Even though the Jaguars are 0-4, Indianapolis can't afford any further injuries on their roster. With the possibility of a third straight victory in sight for Shane Steichen, Indianapolis might have to figure out how to get by without several key players on Sunday again. We'll see what developments leak as the week rolls on.
