3 Improvements to Help Colts' QB of the Future

It’s no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts are being linked with a new quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. With the No. 4 overall pick, the Colts have been (mostly) tied to Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Florida's Anthony Richardson to lead the franchise at quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Regardless of who the Colts select, there are three things that must be done right away to help that rookie signal-caller adjust to the fast movement of the NFL.

Experience at HC/OC Positions

2022 was a whirlwind for both of these spots in Indianapolis. First, the Colts started the year with then-head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. By midseason, both were fired and replaced by interim coach Jeff Saturday and interim coordinator Parks Frazier.

This sent the Colts’ offense into an out-of-control spiral, as they would finish the season tied for 31st (with Houston) in points per game (17.0), 23rd in pass yards (201.9 ypg), 25th in rush yards (109.8 ypg), and 27th in total yards (311.6 ypg). This shows the Colts were bottom-10 in the most important offensive categories.

This can be attributed to the staff’s lack of experience and sudden change. Whoever is put in the coaching and coordinator roles should have a degree of expertise to help a young QB. Otherwise, it could be a repeat of 2022. It didn’t help that the offensive line was massively underwhelming, which brings up the next subject.

O-Line Performance Must Improve

Whether a lack of rapport with new names at the left tackle (Matt Pryor) and right guard (Danny Pinter) positions to start the season or a broken relationship with the coaching staff, one thing was for sure about the offensive line for the Colts in 2022; it was awful. Finishing second behind only the woeful Denver Broncos (63), the Colts allowed a whopping 60 sacks on three different quarterbacks (Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, and Sam Ehlinger).

It's also one of the reasons the running game was not reminiscent of the monster 2021 season that running back Jonathan Taylor had, leading the NFL in rushing. Now, with the addition of Zach Moss via a trade with the Buffalo Bills for Nyheim Hines, there is added weaponry that could assist with Indianapolis’s struggles.

A rookie quarterback could benefit from better blocking by having more chances to target downfield options like wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman, Jr., thus, loosening a defense up and forcing linebackers out of the box to stop the run, something the Colts missed in spades in 2022. Lastly, rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann and right guard Will Fries now have games under their belts, so this may help gel the line together as it once was.

Lean More on Running Game

Again, the Colts now have a seriously skilled 1-2 punch in Taylor and Moss, so it should be the focus of the offense to set up the passing game. Moss also gives a defense a lot to consider on third down.

Since he’s a bigger and more physical back than Hines, the chance for a run or pass is up for the defense to guess. For the run to be leaned on by a rookie quarterback, there must be efficient enough blocking to allow the ground game to build.

It’s fair to say that the latter half of 2022 was better for the running game and the blocking, but there are many things to improve. Suppose the Colts can fix their struggles up front and allow a superstar like Taylor to lead the offensive charge. In that case, it will enable play-action passing and more chances to free up receivers for more significant, impactful plays, keeping a defense honest.

Bottom Line

It doesn’t matter which quarterback Indianapolis takes in the April draft if there aren’t improvements on the offensive side and the coaching staff.

We saw a veteran like Ryan struggle to get anything generated downfield and a formerly dominant ground attack reduced to sad rubble throughout the 2022 campaign. With the draft approaching, these areas are likely at the top of the minds of Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard.

