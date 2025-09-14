Colts' Inactives Include Six Names, Two Stars vs Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts (1-0) have announced their inactive list ahead of a 4:05 EST clash with the Denver Broncos (1-0).
Tyler Goodson (running back), Laiatu Latu (defensive end), Riley Leonard (quarterback), Will Mallory (tight end), Luke Tenuta (offensive tackle), and Charvarius Ward (cornerback) won't suit up against the AFC West contender.
With Goodson out, expect rookie running back DJ Giddens to see more action to support superstar Jonathan Taylor. As for Latu, it will put more pressure on Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis. Also, rookie second-rounder JT Tuimoloau will get his first taste of NFL action.
Leonard's exclusion means that the Colts won't have a QB3 behind Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson Sr. Mallory being out means that Indy will have three tight ends to unfold in Shane Steichen's scheme, with Tyler Warren clearly leading the charge.
As for Tenuta, it puts even more importance on Jalen Travis, should he need to come in for either Bernhard Raimann or Braden Smith.
Lastly, Ward's status creates a huge target for Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix to attack. Now, Xavien Howard and Mekhi Blackmon will be tasked with more key coverage for Lou Anarumo.
The Broncos didn't light the world on fire during their 20-12 victory over the Cam Ward-led Tennessee Titans, but the score doesn't put everything into context.
The offense struggled, as Nix threw two picks and fumbled the football. He also only logged 176 passing yards on 25 completions, also tacking on 18 rushing yards.
However, the ground attack went for 151 yards on 30 carries for a touchdown (J.K. Dobbins) and an average of five yards per attempt. As for the receiving game, it was wide receiver Courtland Sutton who took over, catching six passes for 61 yards and also hit paydirt.
However, it's Denver's smothering defense that stands out the most. The squad logged 28 pressures and six sacks in Week 1, so expect the Colts' offensive line to be as sharp as ever against such an aggressive approach to keep Jones upright and the ground game humming.
The Colts correctly started 2025, but that was the Miami Dolphins, and this is the Broncos. It's highly unlikely the Colts run over Payton's squad, so expect a much closer battle that might come down to the wire at Lucas Oil Stadium.